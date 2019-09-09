Free VoIP App Mumble 1.3.0 Stable Is Out, First Feature Release In 10 Years

Mumble, the free VoIP application, has reached version 1.3.0 stable after more than 2 and a half years since the previous stable release, and almost 10 years since the last Mumble 1.2 feature release. Mumble 1.3.0 includes new Lite and Dark themes, individual user volume adjustment, dynamic channel filtering, and much more.
Mumble is a free and open source, VoIP application primarily created to be used by gamers, but not only, similar to TeamSpeak (which is proprietary). The application uses a client/server architecture, and it features high sound quality and low latency, using encrypted communication. It runs on Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and iOS, and there are various third-party clients too, including for Android, which Mumble doesn't officially support.
Other Mumble features include an overlay for use in games (so you know who is talking and what channel they are in), positional audio (in some games, Mumble modifies the audio to position other players' voice according to their relative position in game, giving a sense of direction and distance), and a setup wizard that helps you to quickly and easily configure your device (microphone, etc.).
Many have already been using Mumble 1.3.0 development builds for some time, given how old the previous Mumble releases were. So if you're a Mumble user, you may already be using many of the new features and changes in Mumble 1.3.0.
|Mumble 1.3.0 dark theme
New features and changes in Mumble 1.3.0:
- Individual (local) user volume adjustment (right click on an user and choose
Local Volume Adjustment...)
- New configurable keyboard shortcut to switch between voice activation, push to talk or continuous transmit modes. You may also show a button on a toolbar for easily switching between these transmit modes (it's not enabled by default; you can show it on the toolbar from
Configure -> Settings -> User Interface -> Show transmit mode dropdown in toolbar)
- New dynamic channel filtering (
Ctrl + F) which by default hides all empty channels on the server from your channel tree. You may also add channels to the filter list via the channel context menu (
right click -> Hide Channel when Filtering)
- Mumble can be configured to locally lower volume of other users while you talk if you have the "Priority Speaker" status (this is disabled by default and can be enabled from
Configure -> Settings -> Audio Output)
- Text to Speech support on OS X Mavericks
- New Lite and Dark themes
- Overlay:
- Supports DirectX11
- Added a clock showing the current time in the overlay (optional)
- You can now configure the FPS counter and of the new clock
- Support for Logitech G-keys
- Support machine learning noise suppression RNNoise (Xiph)
- Support JACK audio interface
- Support logging to syslog on Linux
- Dropped support for external images due to privacy concerns
- Drop expert mode configuration in favor of a unified experience with all options visible
- Administration:
- New user list that shows the time since the user was last seen and the last seen channel (requires the users having Mumble 1.3.0 or newer)
- The new user list interface allows renaming and batch deleting users (and renaming a user no longer requires reconnecting in order to use the new name)
- The ban list makes it easier to add, search, edit and view bans much easier
- The Mumble client can be controlled through SocketRPC
- Configurable max channels per server and per-channel user limit
- Support for systemd service file for Murmur (the Mumble server) on Linux
- Optionally hide OS information from server ("privacy mode")
Download Mumble
The Mumble downloads page has binaries for Windows, OSX, iOS, and Linux (Ubuntu PPA for both the client and server, and Static Linux Server). You'll also find development snapshots for the same systems.
You may also download and install Mumble on Linux by using Flathub (currently has version 1.3.0-rc2) and Snap Store (already updated to Mumble 1.3.0).
