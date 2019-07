Gnome Shell Dash To Panel v20 Brings Major Window Previews Improvements

Add shortcuts to Show Applications button context menu (when right clicking the application button that's shown on the left-hand side of the panel by default, you'll now see shortcuts for launching Gnome Terminal, Files, Settings, System Monitor, Disk Management, Device Management, System info, Event logs, and Power options)

(when right clicking the application button that's shown on the left-hand side of the panel by default, you'll now see shortcuts for launching Gnome Terminal, Files, Settings, System Monitor, Disk Management, Device Management, System info, Event logs, and Power options) Add the ability to disable app icon tooltips

Option to hide running application options

Improved intellihide behavior while in fullscreen

Fix animation lag on isolated workspace switch with ungrouped apps

Improved compatibility with GNOME 3.32

Install Dash to Panel

dash-to-panel@jderose9.github.com_v20.zip

~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions

_v20

dash-to-panel@jderose9.github.com

git

unzip

wget https://github.com/home-sweet-gnome/dash-to-panel/releases/download/v20/dash-to-panel@jderose9.github.com_v20.zip -o /tmp/dash-to-panel.zip unzip -o /tmp/dash-to-panel.zip -d ~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/dash-to-panel@jderose9.github.com

Alt + F2

r

Enter

Dash to Panel Settings

The Gnome Shell Dash to Panel (not to be confused with Dash to Dock, from which the Ubuntu Dock is forked) extension combines the Dash with the top Gnome panel. The result is a single panel that provides an icon taskbar, the tray, system menu, and date / time indicator. This is similar to the KDE Plasma and Windows 7 (and newer) taskbar. The extension supports Gnome Shell 3.18 and newer.The latest Dash to Panel v20 includes major improvements to its window previews. With this version, theAlong with this, there are also quite a few. And that's not all -, which makes a lot of sense since windows have different geometries, so previously you'd get huge borders around the previews.This is how the window previews looked in the previous Dash to Panel versions:And this are the window previews from the latest Dash to Panel v20:Yet another window previews-related change is the addition of aAnother change, this time not window previews-related, which I really like in this release is the ability to have the(that's the indicator under running application icons). This is how it looks:Even more changes in Dash to Panel v20:Those wanting to install the latest Dash to Panel v20 without having to wait for it to be published on extensions.gnome.org can download the latest release () from the extension GitHub releases tab , extract it, then copy the resulting folder to, and remove thefrom the folder name so that it's name isOr do all this using these 2 commands (requiresand):Once the extension is installed (either manually or using the command I mentioned), restart Gnome Shell if you're on Xorg (pressand type, then press thekey) or restart your session (logout/login) if you're on Wayland, and enable Dash to Dock using Gnome Tweaks app.To access the Dash to Dock settings you can right click the applications button (shown on the left-hand side of Dash to Dock by default) and choose