Foliate Linux eBook Reader 1.4.0 Includes Wikipedia Lookup, Google Translate Support

The new Foliate sidebar (for this screenshot I'm using its built-in dark theme)

Ability to find within only the current chapter

Experimental popup footnote support

Fixed CPU spikes when left open

Fixed highlights not rendering at the correct positions

Foliate is a fairly new free and open source GTK eBook reader for Linux. Built with GJS and Epub.js, the eBook reader lets users, on top of which it adds a plethora of useful features, including:While new, having its first release back in May, Foliate is already a great EPUB eBook viewer, already incorporating most of the features you'd need in an eBook viewer.Besides these important to have features for an eBook viewer, the application also has various minor features that many will find useful, like viewing an eBook's metadata, remember where you left off, fullscreen mode, and more.It should be noted thatthough - it has no support for PDF or MOBI files.was released recently with interesting new features and other changes. Until now, the Linux eBook reader only supported looking up words on Wiktionary -Since there are now multiple possible actions that can take place when selecting a word, a popup window is presented, from where you can choose Dictionary (with a drop-down to select the dictionary), Wikipedia, and Translate. You can alsoFoliate 1.4.0 also includes a new alternative sidebar user interface, which incorporates the eBook chapters, bookmarks and annotations:What's more,without having to install it from Flathub.. To be able to install the Foliate package from Flathub on Linux, see the Flatpak quick setup page and follow the instructions from there, then visit the Foliate Flathub page and click the install button. If you're a Gnome user, you can also search for it on Gnome Software / Ubuntu Software and install it from there. On Linux Mint 19.x, which has Flathub enabled by default, you can directly search for Foliate in your Software app and install it from there.