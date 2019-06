Speed Up Gnome Shell On Fedora 30 Using This Copr Repository

sudo dnf copr enable pp3345/gnome-with-patches sudo dnf upgrade

dconf write /org/gnome/mutter/experimental-features '["rt-scheduler"]'

sudo dnf copr disable pp3345/gnome-with-patches sudo dnf downgrade gnome-shell mutter

Gnome already worked fine on my laptop running Fedora 30, so I can't say from personal experience how big of an impact it makes. You can give it a try, and if you don't notice any improvements, or if it makes things worse, you can easily remove it.These are the patches applied to Mutter and Gnome Shell in this Copr repository for Fedora 30, with links which offer more information for each path:For Fedora 29 each patch has a link on the "Gnome with patches" Copr repository page on Fedora 30 or 29 (but as a reminder, the Fedora 29 builds are no longer maintained, though they should still work), and upgrade to the patched Gnome Shell and Mutter:You don't notice any improvements, or something does not work as it should? Rollback the changes and go back to the default Gnome Shell / Mutter packages from the Fedora repositories by using:via u/sabarabalesch on r/Fedora