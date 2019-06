rga: Search Text In PDF, Ebooks, Office Documents, Archives And More (ripgrep Wrapper)

--rga-no-cache

--rga-adapters=+pdfpages,tesseract

ffmpeg :

: Uses ffmpeg to extract video metadata/chapters and subtitles



Extensions: .mkv, .mp4, .avi

pandoc :

: Uses pandoc to convert binary/unreadable text documents to plain markdown-like text



Extensions: . epub, .odt, .docx, .fb2, .ipynb

poppler :

: Uses pdftotext (from poppler-utils) to extract plain text from PDF files



Extensions: .pdf

zip :

: Reads a zip file as a stream and recurses down into its contents



Extensions: .zip



Mime Types: application/zip

decompress :

: Reads compressed file as a stream and runs a different extractor on the contents.



Extensions: .tgz, .tbz, .tbz2, .gz, .bz2, .xz, .zst



Mime Types: application/gzip, application/x-bzip, application/x-xz, application/zstd

tar :

: Reads a tar file as a stream and recurses down into its contents



Extensions: .tar

sqlite :

: Uses sqlite bindings to convert sqlite databases into a simple plain text format



Extensions: .db, .db3, .sqlite, .sqlite3



Mime Types: application/x-sqlite3

pdfpages (disabled by default):

(disabled by default): Converts a pdf to it's individual pages as png files. Only useful in combination with tesseract



Extensions: .pdf

tesseract (disabled by default):

(disabled by default): Uses tesseract to run OCR on images to make them searchable . May need -j1 to prevent overloading the system. Make sure you have tesseract installed.

Extensions: .jpg, .png

Download rga (ripgrep-all)

/usr/local/bin

sudo install rga rga-preproc /usr/local/bin/

rga "text to find" ~/Documents

rga --help

rga is great when you want to search for some text from a file available in a folder with many documents of various file types, even if some of them are available in archives.And it'stoo, even from the first run,(like it was searching through plain text files). The searching can be disabled if you wish though, by usingrga uses ripgrep (rg) to do the searching, with some options set. For some file types, external programs are used to do the actual work, for example using ffmpeg to read subtitles from mkv or mp4 files, pandoc to convert documents like EPUB, ODT, DOCX, FB2 or IPYNB to plain markdown-like text, and grip and tar to read archive contents.though, because it's slow and it's not useful most of the time, but it can be enabled usingThis is a list of rga (ripgrep-all) adapters and supported file types:Remember to install the dependencies used by the rga adapters to be able to search in all the file types it supports (and ripgrep itself): ripgrep, pandoc, poppler (poppler-utils package on Debian/Ubuntu; name depends on the Linux distribution you're using), ffmpeg and cargo.You can install the rga binary by downloading the Linux x86_64 .tar.gz archive, extract it, and install the rga and rga-preproc binaries tousing (run the command in the folder where these two binaries were extracted):After installation, use it by typing rga followed by your search query and the folder where to look. For example:Also checkout the available rga flags , and its help information ().