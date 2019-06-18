Fix Can't Login After Logout With Gnome / GDM3 On Ubuntu

I've had an issue for some time: after logging out, I was unable to login to the default Ubuntu (Gnome) session. After some digging, I managed to find a fix for this issue, so here's a solution in case you too are experiencing this "can't login again after logout" problem.

The "can't login after logout" issue seems to happen on Gnome desktop environments using GDM 3 on Xorg, with computers using Nvidia graphics using proprietary drivers, though I'm not 100% sure about this last part. Also, the issue happens most of the time, but not always.

GDM3 login screen on Ubuntu

And it's not just Ubuntu, as I have seen reports with the same issue for Fedora too (it's marked as fixed, though there are still users looking for a solution), but oddly it seems to happen with Wayland, and not Xorg, which is what my computer uses when running into this. That might be a different issue though, that's why I only mentioned Ubuntu in the title, but you can try this on any Linux distribution.

It also worth noting that this happens with both a single user (having only one user on the system), and on systems with multiple users, regardless if you try to login using the same user, or switch to a different user.

I've experienced this bug with Ubuntu 18.04, 18.10 19.04, so it's not new, but it seems to have escaped the developers. The bug might be even older, but I didn't use Gnome prior to Ubuntu 18.04.

It looks like you can't login again after a logout on Gnome (with Xorg in my case) because the session is not properly closed / something hangs. The solution is to make sure no processes for the logged out user remain running, by executing killall -9 -u $USER after logging out, for the user that just logged out.

To apply this solution to fix the "can't login after logout" issue, the command I mentioned needs to run after you select to logout from the Gnome System menu. You can run a command after a session has completed by adding it to the /etc/gdm3/PostSession/Default file - from the GDM3 man page: "When the session has completed, gdm attempts to run /etc/gdm3/PostSession/display, or /etc/gdm3/PostSession/Default". If you're trying to use this on a Linux distribution other than Ubuntu or Debian, note that the path to the GDM3 PostSession/Default file might be different!

So let's edit this file with Nano command line text editor:

sudo nano /etc/gdm3/PostSession/Default

Above the exit 0 (last) line, add this command:

killall -9 -u $USER

Now save the file and exit Nano (to save the file using Nano command line text editor press Ctrl + o, then Enter; after saving, exit using Ctrl + x).

The issue with new logins not working after a logout should now be fixed, and you can give it a try by logging out and logging back in (there's no need for a reboot). I tested this to make sure it works quite a few times (and it worked every time), but only on Ubuntu 19.04 since I only have a computer to try it on, and it doesn't seem to happen in a virtual machine.

In case you're aware of a different, better solution, please let me know in the comments section.
