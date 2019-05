Terminal File Manager nnn 2.5 Adds Plugins, Mouse And SSHFS Support

pdfview: view a PDF in pager

nmount: mount or unmount a storage device

ndiff: file and directory diff for selection

hexview: view a file in hex

imgresize: batch resize images

ipinfo: check your IP address and whois information

transfer: upload a file to transfer.sh

pastebin: paste the contents of a text file to paste.ubuntu.com

imgur: upload image to imgur

getplugs: update plugins

mouse support: you can now use your mouse to navigate directories

SSHFS mounts support

native batch rename support

support for setting nnn as the default file manager. The procedure has only been tested on Xfce so far

vim-like scrolloff support

per-context detail/light mode

support bsdtar, simplify patool integration

Download nnn console file manager

nnn is a fast, lightweight command line (Ncurses) file manager that works seamlessly with desktop environments and GUI utilities. Besides file manager features (with tabs/workspaces, bookmarks, search, and so on), the tool also includes some other utilities, like a disk usage analyzer and a fuzzy application launcher.The file manager was created to run on low-power devices, such as Raspberry Pi or Termux, so its size and memory footprint are a priority.A new major nnn version was released yesterday with quite a few improvements. The most important addition in the nnn 2.5 release is support for plugins, withAll available plugins are available on this page Other important changes in nnn 2.5:If you're new to nnn, I recommend checking out its quick start guide . Also see its full feature list keyboard shortcuts and optional dependencies nnn is available in the repositories of many popular Linux distributions. It's in Ubuntu (starting with Ubuntu 18.04), Linux Mint 19, Debian buster and sid, Arch Linux Community repositories, Fedora 27 and newer, and more.. It includes packages for Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch Linux and CentOS. As a side note, the Ubuntu 18.04 DEB package from the releases page works without any issues in newer Ubuntu versions, such as Ubuntu 19.04.