YouTube Music Support Lands In Google Play Music Desktop Player (GPMDP)

The Google Play Music Desktop Player (GPMDP) app has been updated with support for the new YouTube Music. GPMDP is a cross platform desktop player for Google Play Music, and now YouTube Music, which adds extra features on top of Google's music service(s), like desktop integration, as well as various customization settings.
YouTube Music is a new streaming service by Google "made for music on top of the magic of YouTube", currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, Austria, Germany, France, Russia, Norway, Sweden, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States.
By using YouTube Music with Google Play Music Desktop Player, you can take advantage of numerous extra features on top of YouTube Music, like:
- media keys
- customizable hotkeys
- last.fm scrobbling and now playing
- desktop notifications on track change
- taskbar media controls on Windows
- HTML5 audio support
- choose the output device from the player
What's more, the developer says that using Google Play Music Desktop Player uses far less resources than having a tab open in Chrome.
Besides these desktop features, there are separate apps for Android and iOS that can be used to control this application.
Some Google Play Music Desktop Player features do not yet work for YouTube Music, like theming and the mini player.
To use Google Play Music Desktop Player with YouTube Music, you'll need to select YouTube Music from the application tray menu:
