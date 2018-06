YouTube Music Support Lands In Google Play Music Desktop Player (GPMDP)

media keys

customizable hotkeys

last.fm scrobbling and now playing

desktop notifications on track change

taskbar media controls on Windows

HTML5 audio support

choose the output device from the player

GPMDP is a cross platform desktop player for Google Play Music, and now YouTube Music, which adds extra features on top of Google's music service(s), like desktop integration, as well as various customization settings. YouTube Music is a new streaming service by Google "", currently available in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, Austria, Germany, France, Russia, Norway, Sweden, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States.By using YouTube Music with Google Play Music Desktop Player, you can take advantage of numerous extra features on top of YouTube Music, like:What's more, the developer says that using Google Play Music Desktop Player uses far less resources than having a tab open in Chrome.Besides these desktop features, there are separate apps for Android and iOS that can be used to control this application.Some Google Play Music Desktop Player features do not yet work for YouTube Music, like theming and the mini player.