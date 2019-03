Linux Laptop Battery Optimization Tool TLP 1.2 Released

/etc/default/tlp

Support for NVMe SSDs, and removable drives, e.g. USB and IEEE1394 devices

Support for multi queue I/O schedulers (blk-mq)

tlp-rdw: new command to disable RDW actions temporarily (until reboot)

USB_BLACKLIST_WWAN: disable by default

USB: Exclude scanners managed by libsane from autosuspend

ThinkPad Battery

Support ThinkPad 25, *80 (Coffee Lake) and all newer models



tlp-stat: improved recommendations for external kernel modules

Installing and using TLP

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:linrunner/tlp sudo apt update sudo apt install tlp tlp-rdw

sudo apt install tp-smapi-dkms acpi-call-dkms

sudo tlp start

TLP is a command line advanced Linux power management tool that helps save laptop battery power. It's designed to install and forget about it, TLP taking care of everything automatically. TLP is highly configurable though, so you can tweak it to suit your specific needs, either to manual editing of its configuration file (), or by using TLPUI , a third-party GUI for TLP (can be installed from PPA in Ubuntu or Linux Mint).The tool detects when your laptop is running on AC or battery, applying various settings depending on this (with settings optimized for battery life when running on battery), like scaling the processor frequency, setting the disk APM and spin down timeout, setting WiFi to power saving mode, enabling or disabling integrated radio devices, and much much more.You may want to check out the project website a list of features New features and enhancements in TLP 1.2:Also, thecommand is no longer supported. Useinstead (with root privileges).A list of all the changes in TLP 1.2 is available on GitHub The TLP code can be downloaded from its GitHub project page TLP is available in many Linux distributions, including Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Arch Linux, Fedora openSUSE, and more, and can be installed from the repositories, as explained on its website The new TLP 1.2 version is not yet available for most Linux distributions though. For now it's available for Arch Linux , and in a PPA maintained by the TLP developer for Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based Linux distributions like Linux Mint or elementary OS.To use this PPA to install it in Ubuntu, Linux Mint, etc., use:For ThinkPads you need to install a couple of additional packages:TLP starts automatically on boot. The first time you install it, you can avoid rebooting the system by starting TLP manually (this command can also be used to reload the TLP configuration after it has changed):