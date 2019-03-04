How To Reset Gnome Desktop Settings To Default

A. Reset some Gnome settings to default with Gnome Tweaks (GUI)

Reset to Defaults

Fedora:

sudo dnf install gnome-tweaks

Ubuntu 18.04 and newer, Debian buster and newer:

sudo apt install gnome-tweaks

Ubuntu versions older than 18.04 (16.04, etc.), Debian older than buster:

sudo apt install gnome-tweaks-tool

Reset to Defaults

B. Reset all Gnome settings stored in /org/gnome/ (from the command line)

~/.config/dconf/user

/org/gnome/

dconf reset -f /org/gnome/

/org/gnome/

/org/gnome/

Some Gnome settings can easily be reset using Gnome Tweaks. This application can reset to default the Gtk, icon and cursor theme, font settings, window buttons customizations, and more. Basically, it can reset most of the stuff presented in its options.What this won't reset is enabled extensions and their settings (they will remain the same after using the Gnome Tweaksoption), and any applications you may have added to startup using Gnome Tweaks.Gnome Tweaks won't reset other Gnome settings either, such as the ones present in System Settings. See below if you need to reset that too.In case you don't have Gnome Tweaks installed, you can install it with:In case you suspect some extension is causing issues, there's another menu item here that you can use to disable all Gnome Shell extensions. After using this, you can enable the extensions you had enabled, one by one, and see which one is causing the issues.You could do this by creating a backup of thefile, and restoring it later if you want to undo the changes (remember to restart the session if you restore this file).After running the command you'll need to restart the session (logout/login).This command resets any dconf settings from, including desktop settings like the Gtk theme, icon theme, wallpaper, power settings, mouse settings, custom keyboard shortcuts, and much more. This also disables any non-default Gnome Shell extensions, and resets all Shell extension settings stored using dconf to default.The command doesn't reset just Gnome desktop settings, but also any application that stores its settings using dconf in, like Gnome Terminal, Files, Weather, Software, Rhythmbox, Disks, Evolution, Gthumb, and many others. Some applications (third-party apps) don't use dconf/GSettings for their settings, so those will not be reset - this includes Google Chrome, Chromium, Opera, Vivaldi and Firefox, VirtualBox, and others.