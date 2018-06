How To Get Flatpak Apps And Games Built With OpenGL To Work With Proprietary Nvidia Graphics Drivers

nvidia-driver-390

$ /usr/bin/flatpak run --branch=stable --arch=x86_64 --command=krita --file-forwarding org.kde.krita Gtk-Message: Failed to load module "canberra-gtk-module" Gtk-Message: Failed to load module "canberra-gtk-module" libGL error: No matching fbConfigs or visuals found libGL error: failed to load driver: swrast Could not initialize GLX

Software & Updates

Additional Drivers

nvidia-driver-390

apt-cache policy NVIDIA-PACKAGE-NAME

Software & Updates

nvidia-driver-390

$ apt-cache policy nvidia-driver-390 nvidia-driver-390: Installed: 390.48-0ubuntu3 Candidate: 390.48-0ubuntu3 Version table: *** 390.48-0ubuntu3 500 500 http://ro.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu bionic/restricted amd64 Packages 100 /var/lib/dpkg/status

Installed

-0ubuntu3

390.48

flatpak remote-ls flathub | grep nvidia

For 64bit systems:

flatpak install flathub org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.nvidia-MAJORVERSION-MINORVERSION

flatpak install flathub org.freedesktop.Platform.GL.nvidia-390-48

For 32bit systems (or to be able to run 32bit applications or games on 64bit), install the 32bit runtime using:

flatpak install flathub org.freedesktop.Platform.GL32.nvidia-MAJORVERSION-MINORVERSION

flatpak install flathub org.freedesktop.Platform.GL32.nvidia-390-48

Here's an example. I'm using the proprietary Nvidia drivers on my Ubuntu 18.04 desktop () and when I try to launch the latest Krita 4.1 installed as Flatpak (which is built with OpenGL support), the following errors are displayed: Winepak games (Windows games bundled with Wine as Flatpak packages) also seem affected by this Flatpak issue , which is still open since 2016.To fix Flatpak games and applications not starting when using OpenGL with proprietary Nvidia graphics drivers, you'll need to install a runtime for your currently installed proprietary Nvidia drivers. Here's how to do this.To do this in Ubuntu, open, switch to thetab and note the name of the Nvidia driver package.As an example, this isin my case, as you can see here:That's not all. We've only found out the Nvidia drivers major version but we'll also need to know the minor version. To get the exact Nvidia driver version, which we'll need for the next step, run this command (should work in any Debian-based Linux distribution, like Ubuntu, Linux Mint and so on):Where NVIDIA-PACKAGE-NAME is the Nvidia drivers package name listed in. For example, to see the exact installed version of thepackage, run this command:In this command's output, look for thesection and note the version numbers (excludingand anything similar). Now we know the exact version of the installed Nvidia drivers (in my example). Remember this because we'll need it for the next step.To list all the available Nvidia runtime packages available on FlatHub, you can use this command:Hopefully the runtime for your installed Nvidia drivers is available on FlatHub. You can now proceed to install the runtime by using this command:Replace MAJORVERSION with the Nvidia driver major version installed on your computer (390 in my example above) andMINORVERSION with the minor version (48 in my example from step 2).For example, to install the runtime for Nvidia graphics driver version 390.48, you'd have to use this command:Once again, replace MAJORVERSION with the Nvidia driver major version installed on your computer (390 in my example above) and MINORVERSION with the minor version (48 in my example from step 2).For example, to install the 32bit runtime for Nvidia graphics driver version 390.48, you'd have to use this command:That is all you need to do to get applications or games packaged as Flatpak that are built with OpenGL to run.