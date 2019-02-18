How To Install The Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS Hardware Enablement Stack

sudo apt install --install-recommends linux-generic-hwe-18.04 xserver-xorg-hwe-18.04

sudo apt install --install-recommends linux-generic-hwe-18.04

hwe-support-status --verbose

$ hwe-support-status --verbose You are not running a system with a Hardware Enablement Stack. Your system is supported until April 2023.

$ hwe-support-status --verbose Your Hardware Enablement Stack (HWE) is supported until April 2023.