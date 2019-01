Ubuntu Users Can Now Keep PPAs And Third Party Repositories Enabled When Upgrading To A Newer Ubuntu Version

RELEASE_UPGRADER_ALLOW_THIRD_PARTY

RELEASE_UPGRADER_ALLOW_THIRD_PARTY

RELEASE_UPGRADER_ALLOW_THIRD_PARTY

command line:

RELEASE_UPGRADER_ALLOW_THIRD_PARTY=1 update-manager -d

GUI:

RELEASE_UPGRADER_ALLOW_THIRD_PARTY=1 do-release-upgrade -d

A regular Ubuntu release upgrade (to a newer Ubuntu version) disables any PPA or third party repository that may be enabled., while also providing better support for cases in which the users have their own mirror of the archive. This is done by using an environment variable,existed for a while, but it didn't work because it didn't actually pass the variable to the dist-upgrader, until now.Moreover,Brian Murray, Ubuntu Bugmaster, says this should solve many of the issues people are encountering when trying to upgrade from one Ubuntu release to another. I'd also add that his makes it easier to continue receiving updates to software installed from PPA / third-party sources after an Ubuntu upgrade, while also not removing software that might be otherwise removed due to incompatibility when upgrading.These changes are already available for upgrades from Ubuntu 18.10 to 19.04. Ubuntu 18.04 to 18.10 upgrades will also be supported, but the changes are in testing right now, being available in the proposed repository Theenvironment variable can be used with both the command line and the GUI upgrade tools.(-d is used to allow upgrading to development releases - for example to upgrade from Ubuntu 18.10 to 19.04 right now, while Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo is still in development)It's worth noting that you may still see a warning about third party sources being disabled on upgrade, but those that support the Ubuntu version to which you're upgrading will not be disabled.via Brian's Blog