SubSync: Auto Subtitle Synchronization Tool Based On Audio Track

Using Subtitle Speech Synchronizer (SubSync)

snap install subsync

The developer provides binaries for Linux (Snap) and Microsoft Windows.This is done by using dictionary files that are automatically downloaded by Subtitle Speech Synchronizer, supporting a large number of languages The SubSync interface only supports English and Polish languages right now though.The application features auto character encoding detection, drag and drop support, as well as an easy to use user interface. Some advanced settings are also included, like max points distance, minimum speech recognition score and more, but for most uses you don't need to change anything here.Subtitle Speech Synchronizer supports automation, by passing arguments on the command line, but the application GUI needs to run in order to perform the subtitle synchronization.Using SubSync is quite easy, but in case you need some help getting started with this application, here is a short how-to for using it to automatically synchronize subtitles.Start by browsing for the subtitles files you want to synchronize, by clicking on the files icon next to thebox:Next, select the movie video file by clicking the file icon next to thebox, and select either an audio track or an existing subtitle in some other language (if available):In case SubSync doesn't detect the correct language, make sure to change it to the correct language for both the subtitle and video files.Now click thebutton and SubSync should start synchronizing the subtitle file with your video. This may take a while if you're syncing the subtitles with an audio track.After the synchronization is done, click thebutton and save your new synchronized subtitle file:Here's a direct link to the SubSync Snap store page: https://snapcraft.io/subsync You may also install SubSync from the Snap store by using this command:In case your Linux distribution doesn't support snaps by default, see how to install it, or download the SubSync source