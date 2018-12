VirtualBox 6.0 Released With Improved HiDPI Support, New Built-in File Manager, More

Implemented support for exporting a virtual machine to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Added support for surround speaker setups (as used by Windows 10 Build 1809)

Added utility vboximg-mount on Apple hosts to access the content of guest disks on the host

Added support for using Hyper-V as the fallback execution core on Windows host, to avoid inability to run VMs at the price of reduced performance

Video and audio recording can now be separately enabled

Linux hosts: support Linux 4.20

Linux guests: support VMSVGA in the Linux and X11 Additions

MacOS Guest Additions: initial support

OS/2 Guest Additions: initial shared folder support

VirtualBox is a x86 and AMD64/Intel64 virtualization software that runs on Windows, Linux, macOS and Solaris, and supports a large number of guest operating systems, including Windows Linux, Solaris, OpenSolaris, OS/2 and OpenBSD.The new major VirtualBox release includes important user interface changes. The new version has, including better detection and per-machine configuration.to make it simpler, with more powerful application and virtual machine setup. The VirtualBox 6.0 changelog doesn't mention exactly what changed, but from a first look I can tell you that the old Machine Tools, Global Tools and Snapshots buttons were removed, and instead there's a new Tools section on top of the virtual machines list, which lets you access various options, like importing, exporting or creating a new virtual machine, access media and network tools, and some Oracle Cloud Infrastructure options.Also, each virtual machine now has a button that lets users switch between the machine details, snapshots and logs.What's more,The new VirtualBox file manager can be opened from the machine menu (for a running virtual machine). Phoronix mentions that SVGA II has "".Other important changes in VirtualBox 6.0:The full changelog can be found on the VirtualBox website The VirtualBox downloads page offers the latest VirtualBox 6.0 for Windows, macOS, Linux and Solaris. There are Linux packages and repositories for Ubuntu, Debian, openSUSE, Fedora, Oracle Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and CentOS 7.If you have the VirtualBox repository enabled on your system, all you have to do is install thepackage to get the latest version.