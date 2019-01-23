gotop: Graphical System Monitor For The Command Line

dd

h

l

?

--battery

--statusbar

built-in color schemes (default, default-dark, solarized and monokai)

option to only show CPU, Mem and Process widgets

option to set the polling rate for CPU and Memory widgets

option to show each CPU or the average CPU usage in the CPU widget

option to show temperatures in Fahrenheit degrees (instead of the default Celsius)

Downloading and installing gotop

linux_amd64.tgz

$PATH

/usr/local/bin

sudo install gotop /usr/local/bin/

gotop

?

gotop --help

$ gotop --help Usage: gotop [options] Options: -c, --color=NAME Set a colorscheme. -h, --help Show this screen. -m, --minimal Only show CPU, Mem and Process widgets. -r, --rate=RATE Number of times per second to update CPU and Mem widgets [default: 1]. -v, --version Print version and exit. -p, --percpu Show each CPU in the CPU widget. -a, --averagecpu Show average CPU in the CPU widget. -f, --fahrenheit Show temperatures in fahrenheit. -s, --statusbar Show a statusbar with the time. -b, --battery Show battery level widget ('minimal' turns off). Colorschemes: default default-dark (for white background) solarized monokai

The command line tool, while also displaying their current values., which includes CPU and memory usage.The process list allows toggling process grouping, and a process can be killed by typing. While you can sort the process list by CPU or memory usage, you can't filter / search for a particular process, change their priority (renice), or show a process tree, like in top or htop utilities.The memory and CPU graphs can be scaled by using(scale in) and(scale out). This information does not appear in the gotop help screen (that can be accessed using), so I thought I'd mention it here.gotop 2.0.0, released a few days ago, also adds an option to show), and a status bar (), that must be explicitly called when running gotop. The status bar doesn't show on my system when activated though, so there must be some bug or something I missed.Other gotop features include:It's worth noting that some gotop widgets are constrained by the terminal size. For example, you may not see all the available CPUs in the CPU usage list on the left unless you increase the terminal height. The same goes for the disks under Disk Usage, and the sensors from the Temperatures list.On the downloads page you'll find the source code, Linux and macOS binaries.To install the gotop binary on Linux, start by downloading the binary for your OS architecture. In most cases, that's 64bit, so download the archive ending in. Extract the downloaded archive and install it somewhere in yourAs an example, if the gotop binary is extracted in the current folder, you can install it tousing:Now you can start it by typing gotop in a terminal:For how to use gotop, presswhich displays some information on working with its TUI (terminal user interface). For more options run