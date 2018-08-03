s-tui: CPU Monitoring And Stress Testing Console UI Tool

s-tui is a terminal user interface for monitoring the CPU frequency, utilization, temperature and power.
Besides monitoring your CPU using colored graphs, the TUI (terminal user interface) application can also stress test your CPU using
stress or
stress-ng. The stress test is configurable, allowing you to specify parameters like time out,
Sqrt() and
Sync() worker count,
Malloc() /
Free() worker count, and more.
s-tui can also integrate with FIRESTARTER, a process stress test utility, though note that this requires building s-tui from source, and apparently FIRESTARTER doesn't work on all systems.
The 4 graphs (CPU temperature, utilization, power and frequency) displayed by s-tui can be toggled on / off, and in the s-tui sidebar (you may need to scroll down in its sidebar if the terminal is not full-screen) you'll find the top and current CPU frequency, maximum and current temperature, current fan speed, and maximum and current power:
What's more, s-tui allows running custom shell scripts when certain thresholds are reached / exceeded, for example when the CPU temperature or utilization reaches a certain value. See how to do this here.
Other s-tui features include:
- Shows performance dips caused by thermal throttling
- Allows choosing the temperature sensor to display in the graph
- Vim
h, j, k, lkey navigation for its sidebar
- Save stats to CSV file (
-c,
--csv)
- Option to display a single line of stats without TUI on the command line (
-t,
--terminal), or display it in a JSON format (
-j,
--json)
- Option to disable the mouse for TTY systems (
-nm,
--no-mouse)
For its user interface, s-tui uses Urwid, a console user interface for Python. The tool is lightweight, requiring minimal system resources, and it doesn't require an X server to run.
Download s-tui
The link above includes Ubuntu / Linux Mint installation from PPA, Arch packages and PIP installation (it's not recommended using pip with sudo!).
A s-tui binary is available for download here (download the "s-tui" file).
To be able to run stress tests, you'll need to install
stress or
stress-ng. In Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and other Debian-based Linux distributions, you can install the
stress package using this command:
sudo apt install stress
or
stress-ng (you only need one of these two):
sudo apt install stress-ng