s-tui: CPU Monitoring And Stress Testing Console UI Tool

stress

stress-ng

Sqrt()

Sync()

Malloc()

Free()

Shows performance dips caused by thermal throttling

Allows choosing the temperature sensor to display in the graph

Vim h, j, k, l key navigation for its sidebar

Save stats to CSV file ( -c , --csv )

Option to display a single line of stats without TUI on the command line ( -t , --terminal ), or display it in a JSON format ( -j , --json )

Option to disable the mouse for TTY systems ( -nm , --no-mouse )

Download s-tui

stress

stress-ng

stress

sudo apt install stress

stress-ng

sudo apt install stress-ng

Besides monitoring your CPU using colored graphs, the TUI (terminal user interface) applicationusingor. The stress test is configurable, allowing you to specify parameters like time out,andworker count,worker count, and more.s-tui can also integrate with FIRESTARTER , a process stress test utility, though note that this requires building s-tui from source, and apparently FIRESTARTER doesn't work on all systems.The 4 graphs (CPU temperature, utilization, power and frequency) displayed by s-tui can be toggled on / off, and in the s-tui sidebar (you may need to scroll down in its sidebar if the terminal is not full-screen) you'll find the top and current CPU frequency, maximum and current temperature, current fan speed, and maximum and current power:What's more, s-tui/ exceeded, for example when the CPU temperature or utilization reaches a certain value. See how to do this here Other s-tui features include:For its user interface, s-tui uses Urwid, a console user interface for Python. The tool is lightweight, requiring minimal system resources, and it doesn't require an X server to run.The link above includes Ubuntu / Linux Mint installation from PPA, Arch packages and PIP installation (it's not recommended using pip with sudo!).To be able to run stress tests, you'll need to installor. In Debian, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and other Debian-based Linux distributions, you can install thepackage using this command:or(you only need one of these two):