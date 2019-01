Free Drawing And Painting Program MyPaint 2.0.0 Alpha Released

Spectral Paint / Pigment layer and brush mode

Linear blending for non-pigment layers and brush modes

Smudge enhancements

Layer "views": added controls for switching between different views of the documents, with the views describing which layers are visible together

Fullscreen improvements with autohide of toolbars

Python3 compatibility

Download MyPaint 2.0.0 alpha

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:alex-p/mypaint sudo apt update sudo apt install mypaint

The application features infinite canvas, configurable brushes,, and a distraction-free fullscreen mode, on top of a simple GTK+ 3 interface. It uses Open Raster as its default file format, but it also supports saving images to PNG or JPEG.MyPaint 2.0.0 alpha includes:The pigment / paint mode is now default for all brushes and new layers. In case some don't like this, or it's too slow, set theslider off from the(can be enabled from themenu), and change the layer mode to"Paint Mode" is a spectral upsampled 30 channel weighted geometric mean compositing mode that emulates the appearance of paint and pigments, as seen in this image (from Brien Dieterle / GitHub ):Also, a new brush pack, called Dieterle, is available with the Linux AppImage binary (it was not included yet with the Windows binary but it can be downloaded from the GitHub releases page). The MyPaint developers recommend using this brush pack "to see many new features in action".The downloads page offers Linux (AppImage) and Windows binaries. To run the AppImage on any Linux distribution, make it executable (right click it, select, then check theor similar box), and run it by simply double clicking it.For Ubuntu and Linux Mint, there is an official MyPaint PPA but it does not contain the new MyPaint 2.0.0 alpha. However, there's an unofficial PPA you can use to install MyPaint development builds (a bit older than the latest 2.0.0 alpha) on Ubuntu 16.04, 18.04 or 18.10, and Linux Mint 19.* or 18.*. If you wish to use it to install MyPaint 2.0.0 dev builds from this PPA, run the commands below in a terminal: