Try KDE Plasma Desktop As A Snap Package

snap install --edge --devmode plasma-desktop

/usr/share/xsessions/

sudo wget https://metadata.neon.kde.org/snap/plasma-snap.desktop -O /usr/share/xsessions/plasma-snap.desktop

Plasma Snap

plasma-snap.desktop

snap remove plasma-desktop sudo rm /usr/share/xsessions/plasma-snap.desktop

The KDE Plasma Desktop snap is available as a tech preview "".Available as a standalone application, the KDE Plasma Desktop snap can be installed on any system that supports snaps, no matter if the system was previously using Plasma desktop or not (it doesn't replace existing Plasma desktop).There are currently some limitations like Wayland not working with this session. You also cannot run applications from the host system, though you'll see other snaps (if you already have some applications installed as snaps) in the menu, but running them won't work. apt / snap commands to install extra software don't work either. As a result,, at least for now.(takes about 1.1 GB of disk space) using:Installing it from the command line is required because the snap needs to be installed in unconfined devmode. You won't find the Plasma Desktop snap in Ubuntu / Gnome Software.The new Plasma Desktop session isn't displayed on your login screen by default. To enable this, you'll need to download afile and place it in. To do this using one command:After this, reboot (a logout wasn't enough in my case) and you'll find a newoption in the session list on your login screen. Login to that session to try out your newly installed Plasma Desktop snap. Expect to wait a bit until the desktop loads for the first time (you may see a black screen for a while).Users wanting to remove the Plasma Desktop snap and the manually installedfile can use:via blog.ubuntu.com