Nautilus 3.30 Lands In Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo

Nautilus 3.30 has landed in Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo. The application has finally been updated after staying at version 3.26 for the past two Ubuntu releases.
As many users are probably aware, Ubuntu 18.04 and 18.04 use an older version of Nautilus (3.26) because the default Gnome file manager lots its desktop icons functionality with version 3.28, and the Ubuntu devs wanted to keep this functionality.
About a month ago, Desktop Icons, a Gnome Shell extension that brings back desktop icons in Gnome, was added to the Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo repositories. Thanks to this extension, the desktop icons functionality is no longer needed in Nautilus, so the default Gnome file manager was finally updated to the latest version (3.30) in Ubuntu 19.04 Disco Dingo.
What's more, the Desktop Icons extension was added to the default Ubuntu Gnome Shell session, but it's not yet installed by default so I installed it myself from the Ubuntu 19.04 repositories to take the screenshot I used in this article.
Both of these changes are currently available via the Proposed archive, and will be promoted to the regular repositories once they are properly tested.
If you're interested in what's new in Nautilus 3.30 since the 3.26 version used by Ubuntu 18.04 and 18.10, see its changelog.