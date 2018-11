Console File Manager nnn 2.1 Adds Tabs Support

xdg-open

vidir

`

^/

1-4

`

^/

o

nautilus .

Copy, move, remove selected files, remove current file

List copy selection (key y )

) Key Esc exits prompt, ^L clears prompt

exits prompt, clears prompt Remapped keys:

^W - go to pinned dir

- go to pinned dir

^X - delete current entry

- delete current entry

^Q - quit program

Download nnn

vidir

atool

patool

vlock

. The Ncurses based keyboard-driven terminal application features basic, details (default) and disk usage analyzer modes, with navigate as you type, vidir integration, terminal locker, and more.The application supports basic operations like creating and renaming files and folders, with the ability to select multiple files, open files in graphical tool (usingor a custom application), as well as more advanced features like batch rename, move or delete using, display media information for media files, and much more.Its developer says that nnn was created because he needed "", and that nnn, which has a binary of only ~60KB, "". You can see a nnn vs ncdu, mc and ranger memory comparison on the project page was released last Friday with new features and various improvements.(also called contexts or workspaces). The maximum number of tabs you can have using nnn 2.1 is 4, and you can switch between them using the Leader key (which defaults toor) followed by the tab number ().Each context (tab) remembers its start directory and last visited directory. When you exit a context, the next active context is selected. If the last active context exits, the program quits.Theor) is new in this release. This key is case-sensitive and understands contexts, bookmarks and location shortcuts. You can read more about it here In nnn 2.1, the desktop search and desktop file manager integration were removed. A(which supports up to 2 space-separated arguments)instead. Pressto launch a GUI app - for example you can typeto open Nautilus file manager in the current folder.Other changes in nnn 2.1:(though the video is a bit old).nnn is available in the repositories of many popular Linux distributions. It's in Ubuntu (starting with Ubuntu 18.04), Linux Mint 19, Debian buster and sid, Arch Linux Community repositories, Fedora 27 and newer, and more.See the installation section for how to install nnn in your Linux distribution.If you want to install the latest version, you can find DEB and RPM packages on the nnn releases page. As a side note, the Ubuntu 18.04 package from the nnn downloads page worked without any issues on my Ubuntu 18.10 desktop.You may also want to install its optional external dependencies (likefor batch rename, move or delete,orto create, list and extract archives, orfor a terminal locker). Also see the nnn quickstart guide and keyboard shortcuts nnn can also be used as a Vim or Neovim file picker