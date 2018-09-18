Variety Wallpaper Changer And Downloader 0.7.0 Ported To Python 3, Adds Support For Settings GDM Background
A new major version of Variety Wallpaper Changer is out. With the latest 0.7.0 release, Variety was ported to Python 3, while also receiving some improvements like support for setting the Gnome Screensaver / GDM background to match the desktop wallpaper.
Variety is a wallpaper changer and downloader for Linux. The application use local images or download wallpapers from online sources like Unslpash, Bing Photo of the Day, Desktoppr.co, NASA's Astronomy Picture of the Day, and Flickr, and it can also set your wallpaper to a live earth sunlight map (from Die.net). More sources can be added, like Reddit (allows adding as many subreddits as you want), Wallhaven.cc, or media RSS feed.
The application lets you specify the interval at which it should download a new wallpaper and the wallpaper change interval.
Other features includes image filters that can be automatically applied to wallpapers, quotes from Goodreads, QuotesDaddy, TheQuotationspage.com or local text files (with options for appearance, placement and when to change it), and it can also display a digital clock on the desktop, displaying the current time and date.
Changes in Variety 0.7.0 include:
If you're an Ubuntu 18.04 / Linux Mint 19 user, which has Variety 0.6.7 in the repositories, there are quite a few other changes between the version you're using and the latest release, including the removal of the VRTY.org functionality (ratings, sync, safe mode, etc.) which no longer works, get_wallpaper support for KDE Plasma 5, fixed trash deletion, Unsplash API update, and fixed LXDE support.
Variety can be managed from its tray icon, which allows skipping to the next or going to the previous wallpaper, add image to favorites or move it to the trash, show a wallpaper history or show recently downloaded wallpapers. As a result, it's best to use Variety with a tray / appindicator. If that's not possible, you can access some of these features by right clicking on the variety icon in your taskbar.
The Variety developers offer binaries in a PPA for Ubuntu and Linux Mint, which builds packages from the current master. You can add the PPA and install Variety Wallpaper changer and downloader by using:
Those using other Linux distributions can check out the Variety installation instructions from here. The source is available on GitHub.
- The application was ported to Python 3
- Support for setting Gnome Screensaver / GDM background to match your current desktop wallpaper
- Updated URL for QuotationsPage plugin
- Update default clipboard monitoring hosts (Variety can monitor the clipboard for image URLs and fetch them automatically): added deviantart.net and imageshack.com; removed ns223506.ovh.net which is dead
- Fix broken trash deletion on some systems by directly using Gio libraries
- Fix potential log file corruption when trying to start multiple instances
- Removed outdated functionality for publishing to Facebook
Install Variety Wallpaper Changer
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:peterlevi/ppa
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install variety
Variety is great and it is very configurable, but it looks like there is no option to set wallpaper change order. I mean random only. I know that Variety main focus is to download wallpapers from online sources so random order is oblivious, but for local wallpapers folder there should be option to set for example alphabetic change order. Probably it could be archived with some scripting but I'm too lazy to do it:)ReplyDelete
That can be done with an XML wallpaper (if your desktop supports it). Here's an XML wallpaper generator script: https://github.com/yktoo/yktools/wiki/generate%E2%80%90wallpaper%E2%80%90xml.Delete