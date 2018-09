Privacy-Focused Tor Browser 8.0 Is Based On Firefox 60 ESR, Includes New Onboarding Experience

Move 'New Identity', 'New Circuit' to File, hamburger menus

Tor Browser now uses the pure WebExtension version of NoScript

Show security state of .onions

Disable WebVR, wasm, and the Web Authentication API for now until they are properly audited

Enable Reader View mode again

Linux: Fix OpenGL software rendering on systems with newer libstdc++

Linux: Set SSE2 support as minimal requirement for Tor Browser 8

With this release there are Windows 64bit binaries available for download

Support for 9 new languages: Catalan, Irish, Indonesian, Icelandic, Norwegian, Danish, Hebrew, Swedish, and Traditional Chinese

Full changelog here

torbrowser-launcher

sudo apt install torbrowser-launcher

Tor Browser is a modified Firefox ESR version that includes extensions like TorButton NoScript and HTTPS Everywhere , together with Tor , to provide a web browser that addresses many privacy concerns.Tor Browser automatically starts the Tor background processes and routes traffic through the Tor network. When the browser is closed, privacy-sensitive data such as cookies and the browser history, are erased.The latest Tor Browser 8.0, which is the first stable release to be based on Firefox 60 ESR (Extended Support Release), includes a brand(getting started guide) that exposes the application's unique features and provides quick access to various privacy settings:(on the left-hand side of the URL bar):Now all you have to do is solve a captcha in Tor Launcher (the window that pops up before the actual browser starts) to get a bridge IP. Previously, requesting bridges to bypass censorship required sending an email or visiting a website.Other changes worth mentioning in Tor Browser 8.0 include:To run Tor Browser on Linux, extract the downloaded archive and double click the Tor Browser Setup launcher.This package downloads the most recent Tor Browser package for you and adds an application launcher for it to your system's menu. Tor Browser installed using this package automatically updates itself.After installing this package, launch Tor Browser from your applications menu.