Cloud Storage Sync Tool Rclone 1.43 Includes New Jottacloud Backend, Reworked Configuration

Rclone is a command line program used to synchronize files and folders to and from multiple cloud storage services, including Amazon Drive, Amazon S3, Google Drive, Google Cloud Storage, Dropbox, Microsoft oneDrive, Microsoft Azure Blob Storage, ownCloud, Nextcloud, DigitalOcean Spaces, and many others (WebDAV and SFTP are also supported). The tool is free and open source software, and is available on multiple platforms, including Linux, Windows, macOS, *BSD, and Solaris.
Rclone 1.43 adds support for Jottacloud, a privacy-focused cloud storage service that stores all your files in Norway, which claims to not monitor what you store on their platform and to not store, process or exchange user data with a third party service like Amazon, among others.
Another important change in this release is reworked configuration for backends, which now allows all the configuration options to be supplied by command line, environment variable or a config file. Also, with the reworked configuration, Rclone makes a large step towards backends being usable in other Go software.
Rclone 1.43 includes a new
--progress/-P flag to show interactive progress, and a
--stats-one-line flag for single line stats. The stats also show the total progress of the sync now.
Furthermore, a new command was introduced with this release:
copyurl, which copies a URL to a remote. For example, I can copy the latest Rclone deb from GitHub to my OneDrive remote using:
rclone copyurl https://github.com/ncw/rclone/releases/download/v1.43/rclone-v1.43-linux-amd64.deb onedrive:rclone.deb
Other interesting changes in Rclone 1.43 include:
- Added
version --checkwhich checks if there's a stable or beta update and displays a download URL if an upgrade is available
- Fix mount
--daemonnot working with encrypted configurations
- Azure Blob: Port new Azure Blob Storage SDK
- Box: Fix upload of > 2GB files on 32 bit platforms
- Drive: Add
--drive-keep-revision-foreverflag to keep files in Google Drive forever (without this, previous versions of a file are kept for 30 days)
- Onedrive: Shared folder support and support for moving/renaming folders
The download page includes binaries for Linux, Mac OS and *BSD, as well as a generic script to automatically download Rclone and set everything up. You'll also want to read the Rclone documentation.