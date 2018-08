Mozilla Thunderbird 60.0 Ships With New Photon Look, Important Changes

Edit > Preferences

The free and open source email, news, RSS and chat client Thunderbird version 60.0 includes a(and other theme improvements), along withAlso, theLike the latest Firefox,. Enable CSD in Thunderbird 60 by opening the Config Editor from, on the, searching forin the Config Editor and changing its value fromto, like this:This is how Tunderbird 60 with CSD enabled looks in Ubuntu 18.04 with Communitheme (Yaru) theme (though note that themes with window titlebars that use round corners will have white pixels around the corners):The new Thunderbird 60 dark and light themes:I don't exactly understand what the point of the dark theme since the panes are not themed, but maybe it will be improved. The new light and dark themes can be enabled from the Thunderbird Add-ons Manager ().I should also mention that the new light theme has a small menu issue on Linux (the menu header text becomes very light gray on white background when a menu is activated) with some Gtk themes like Yaru (previously Communitheme), Canta, and probably others.There's anas well with this release, which you can see in the About Mozilla Thunderbird dialog above.. The Attach button was moved to the right side of the compose window, and pressing Alt + M toggles the attachment panel. Also, attachments can now be re-ordered using drag and drop, a dialog, or keyboard shortcuts.To help prevent attaching the wrong files, when hiding a non-empty attachment pane Thunderbird shows a placeholder paperclip to indicate the presence of attachments.Thunderbird 60.0 also includes, including:Other changes in Thunderbird 60.0:The complete Thunderbird 60.0 release notes can be found here To install Thunderbird 60.0 on Linux, check if it was updated in your Linux distro repositories. If it wasn't, you can download the binary from the link above, extract the archive, and run theexecutable.Mozilla Thunderbird is available on FlatHub , but it hasn't been updated to version 60.0 yet.