Linux Application Sandboxing And Distribution Framework Flatpak Reaches Version 1.0 Stable

Peer-to-peer installation (via USB sticks or local network) is now enabled and supported by default in all builds.

Apps can now request access the host SSH agent to securely access remote servers or Git repositories.

A new application permission can be used to grant access to Bluetooth devices.

Host TLS certificates are now exposed to applications using p11-kit-server.

Command line:

The install, update and uninstall commands now ask for confirmation of changes before proceeding, in order to prevent mistakes, and to show the required application permissions.



New command to automatically remove unused runtimes and extensions (useful to remove any leftovers from applications you've removed): uninstall --unused



New info options, including --show-permissions , --file-access , --show-location , --show-runtime , --show-sdk .

repair - fixes broken installs by scanning for errors, removing invalid objects and reinstalling anything that's missing.

Getting Flatpak 1.0

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:alexlarsson/flatpak sudo apt update sudo apt install flatpak

sudo apt install gnome-software-plugin-flatpak

Flatpak is a software utility for software deployment, package management, and application virtualization for Linux. Applications built with Flatpak can run on almost any Linux distribution. Flatpak applications run in a sandbox environment in which the applications are isolated from the rest of the system, and require permission from the user to access the user's files or access hardware devices.. I should note that currently there's no GUI tool as far as I'm aware for managing Flatpak permissions, so until GUI tools can take advantage of this feature, it only applies to the command lineAnother important change is the, to run the new version and avoid running into issues.What's more,Other changes in Flatpak 1.0 since the 0.10.x series include:This is Flatpak version 0.11.7 (the version available in the Ubuntu 18.04) used to install GIMP from FlatHub - notice it doesn't list permissions nor does it ask the user if it should proceed with the installation:Flatpak 1.0 (used to install GIMP from FlatHub) lists permissions, file access and dbus access and asks the user if they want to proceed with the installation:(a central store for distributing Flatpak applications). Also, the main Freedesktop runtime, used by most Flatpak applications, was also updated with a new lifecycle policy, "".Depending on the Linux distribution you're using, it may take a while until Flatpak 1.0 is available in the official repositories. If you want to use Flatpak 1.0 right away, you can search for it in third-party repositories or build it from source On Ubuntu 18.04 and 16.04, Flatpak 1.0 is already available in its official PPA, so you can use these commands to install it:If you use Gnome Software, you may also want to install the Software Flatpak plugin: