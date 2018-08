LibreOffice 6.1 Released With New Colibre Icon Theme, Native Gtk3 Dialogs, Improved EPUB Export

LibreOffice 6.1 using the new Calibre icon theme

Base: a new Firebird database engine is now the default option in while in experimental mode

Improvements to the importing filter for Microsoft Excel 2003 XML

Improved EPUB export:

Improved link support, table support, image support and font embedding



Cover image support, improved metadata support, footnote and image popup support, support for fixed layout



Support vertical writing by export writing-mode in the page style as CSS body styles.



Export ruby text

Much improved performance of converting between small ODT and XHTML documents

It's now possible to generate a signature line (Insert > Signature line), which can be signed using a digital certificate

Added support for signing (not only verifying) ODF documents with ECDSA keys on Linux and macOS

GUI changes:

Background images in Gallery and Area Fill dialog have been completely reworked



New RYB Standard palette, based on Itten RYB color ring theory



New set of default gradients



New Karasa Jaga icon theme (it was initially created for Sundara OS, and is heavily inspired by the now discontinued Oxygen icon theme)



New gear button / menu added to the Customize dialog which makes it easy to customize toolbars and top level menus

The free and open source office suite LibreOffice 6.1 includes a, with this release. The icon theme is based on Microsoft's icon design guidelines, and its purpose is to make the application more visually appealing to users coming from the Windows environment. Calibre is set as the default icon theme on Windows., while Industrial and Oxygen icon themes were removed, but were made available as extensions.What's more,LibreOffice also includesOther important changes in LibreOffice 6.1 include:LibreOffice 6.1 also includes various LibreOffice Online improvements, and other changes. Read the complete release notes here As a side note, to change the LibreOffice icon theme, go to themenu and select, then selectfrom the sidebar and select a new icon theme from thedrop-down, like this:LibreOffice 6.1 ships with the newest features and is targeted at early adopters and power users. For regular and enterprise users, the more mature LibreOffice 6.0 is recommended.On Linux, LibreOffice is also available as:At the time I'm writing this, FlatHub has yet to be updated with LibreOffice 6.1. The Snap Store offers LibreOffice 6.1 in the candidate channel for now. The AppImage was not updated to LibreOffice 6.1, but if you don't want to wait, you can grab a pre-release AppImage from here