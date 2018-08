How To Perform A Clean Ubuntu 18.04 With Unity Installation Using The Mini ISO

Using the Ubuntu mini.iso requires a working Internet connection from the installer , because the minimal ISO image downloads packages from online archives at installation time, instead of installing them from the ISO itself. You'll also need a working Internet connection to install Unity from the command line the first time you boot the newly installed Ubuntu 18.04 minimal.

How to perform a clean Ubuntu 18.04 installation with Unity instead of the GNOME desktop, using the Netboot installer (mini.iso)

sudo apt install ubuntu-unity-desktop

sudo reboot

Ubuntu 18.04 is the first Ubuntu long-term release to use Gnome as the default desktop instead of Unity. While Unity can still be installed from the repositories, you may not want the whole Gnome desktop installed alongside Unity.Using these instructions, you'll get the complete Unity desktop environment with its default applications, including LibreOffice, Thunderbird, Firefox, Nautilus (Files), the Ubuntu Software app, the default Unity indicators, the LightDM login and lock screen, and so on. You won't need to remove any packages, switch between GDM and LightDM or anything like that.You need to download the mini.iso file for the architecture you want to use from here (if you don't know what's that, you'll want the mini.iso file from the "amd64" link/folder).You can use Etcher , a GUI tool to create a bootable USB from Linux, Windows or Mac. Or you can use dd or bootiso to create a bootable USB drive from the command line.Start the installation from the bootable USB (choose Install from the boot screen) and follow the on-screen instructions:Use thekey to navigate through the text-based installer and thekey if you need to select / check boxes.When you get to thesection, do not select any software to install from the list. Instead, press thekey and selectWhy do this you may ask. That's because you only need the Ubuntu 18.04 base. For some reason Unity is not listed in the software selection on this screen (unlike other desktops, like MATE minimal or MATE Desktop, Ubuntu Studio desktop, Kubuntu full, and so on) so we'll have to install it later.After the installation is completed, reboot the system, remove the installation media, and you should be presented with a TTY (terminal), like in the screenshot above, which asks you to login. Enter the username and, when prompted, the password you entered during the installation process.After logging in to the TTY in the previous step, it's now time to install the complete Ubuntu Unity desktop. To do this, type the following command:To reboot the computer, type this command:After the computer reboots you should no longer see the TTY and instead, the LightDM login screen should show up, allowing you to login to the Ubuntu Unity session:Unity loaded for the first time presenting the keyboard shortcuts overlay:(while some things are Gnome Shell-specific, many apply to other desktop environments as well, including Unity): Top Things To Do After Installing Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver To Make It Your Own