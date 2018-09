Display Extensive Media Information In Nautilus, Nemo Or Caja Using MediaInfo Tab Extension

MediaInfo tab in Nautilus (default Gnome file manager)

MediaInfo Tab used with Nemo (the default Cinnamon file manager)

MediaInfo Tab used with Caja (the default MATE file manager)

Install MediaInfo Tab extension for Nautilus, Nemo or Caja

caja-mediainfo-tab-gtk2_0.1_all.deb

caja-mediainfo-tab_0.1_all.deb

python-mediainfodll

python-nautilus

Nautilus:

nautilus -q

Nemo:

nemo -q

Caja:

caja -q

MediaInfo can display information like the format, codec, frame and bit rate, encoding settings, tags (id3v2, id3v2, etc.) like the artist, album or track name, subtitles format and compression, the writing application and library, and much more.The extension add a new tab to the file manager properties dialog (accessible by right clicking on an audio or video file and selecting Properties). Here's the extension in action using Nautilus, Nemo and Caja file managers:MediaInfo Tab doesn't support translations, so you'll get media information in English only right now, but this is on the todo list.For Caja built with Gtk2 (Ubuntu 16.04 and Linux Mint 18 without some PPA that upgrades MATE / Caja to a Gtk3 version), download thepackage, while for Caja built with Gtk3 (Ubuntu 18.04 / Linux Mint 19) use thepackage.If you install the extension from source, make sure you install thedependency, as well as the file manager Python bindings (for Nautilus, etc.).. You can do this using the following command in a terminal:All three extensions are also available in a PPA , which you can use in Ubuntu, and Ubuntu-based Linux distributions like Linux Mint.