Free Video Editor OpenShot 2.4.2 Released With 7 New Effects, Improved Stability

OpenShot, the free and open source video editor for Linux, FreeBSD, Windows, and MacOS, was updated to version 2.4.2, which includes new effects as well as better stability and increased performance.
OpenShot is an easy to use yet quite powerful video editor, great to cut, slice and edit videos. The application makes use of the FFmpeg library, being able to read and write most video and image formats.
OpenShot features include:
The latest OpenShot 2.4.2 includes 7 new effects:
According to the release notes, each effect was created from scratch, is fully keyframable, is animatable, and can be combined with each other.
Auto audio mixing is another new feature in the new 2.4.2 OpenShot release. Thanks to this feature, audio clips that are overlapping will be automatically adjusted. For example, background audio tracks can have their volume automatically lowered when they overlap a voice clip. This is disabled by default and can be enabled in the clip properties.
There are some other new features in the latest Openshot video editor, but before that I want to mention something which many will consider more important: improved stability, especially on Windows.
This is especially important because OpenShot was quite unstable lately, crashing frequently - not just for me but there are multiple mentions of this online. You'll even see this highlighted on the OpenShot Wikipedia article. Well, with this release, OpenShot is supposedly more stable, fixing numerous crashes.
Other important changes in OpenShot 2.4.2:
The official OpenShot Linux download offers an AppImage binary, but there's also an Ubuntu PPA available.
- Clip resizing, scaling, trimming, cutting, alpha, snapping, rotation and more
- Unlimited number of key frames and animation possibilities
- Unlimited tracks / layers
- Over 400 transitions with real-time previews
- Compositing, image overlays and watermarks
- Over 40 vector title templates, title creation and sub-titles. 3D animated titles and effects are also supported, powered by Blender
- The video editing timeline includes support for drag and drop, scrolling, panning, zooming and snapping
- Audio mixing and editing
- Supports digital video effects, including hue, greyscale, brightness, gamma, chroma key and many more
- Crop
- Wave
- Color Shift: can shift any color (RGBA) with infinite wrapping
- Pixelate: pixelates a portion or all of a frame's image
- Bars: useful for animating colored bars around a video, e.g. for creating a letterbox effect
- Hue: adjust the hue of a frame's image
- Shift: an infinite pixel shifting effect
- Automatically rotate photos and videos based on metadata
- Improved audio playback
- Improved export dialog: it now displays the progress in the window title, including some performance metrics
- AAC is now the default audio codec for many presets
- Experimental codecs supported by FFmpeg and Libav can now be used in OpenShot
Download OpenShot video editor
