LinuxForums.org Hack Exposes 276,000 User Accounts

LinuxForums.org is a free help and support forum for Linux distributions software, and computer hardware, which currently hosts more than 200,000 registered members. The website was launched back in 2001, and in 2008 it changed ownership, now being owned by MAS Media Inc.The LinuxForums.org data breach is a consequence of the forums using an old version of vBulletin (version 4.2.2, released back in October 2013), a proprietary Internet forum software.Using salted MD5 password hashes is a bad idea because... well, MD5 is very fast, so an attacker can try billions of password combinations per second.What's more, the haveibeenpwned.com website mentions that "". There's no announcement about this issue on the LinuxForums.org either. It appears the forum was down for the past 3 days , and some parts of the LinuxForums.org website are not working right now due to a fatal error Seen on Reddit (thanks to u/kpcent).