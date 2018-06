Free Video Editing Software Avidemux Is Now Available On Flathub

Install Avidemux from Flatpak

flatpak install flathub org.avidemux.Avidemux

Having Avidemux on Flathub is a much needed addition, since it was removed from Debian and Ubuntu (with Ubuntu 16.04), leaving users to rely on building the software from source, or using third-party repositories, which is not always a good idea for audio / video software (because in some cases they require newer dependencies like FFmpeg and others, which may affect repository-installed apps).Avidemux also supports advanced scripting for both its graphical user interface as well as its command line mode, making it useful for automated tasks.The application supports a wide variety multimedia containers, ranging from MP4, WebM and Matroska (MKV) to AVI, and VOB. For specific supported formats information, check out this page. What's more, Avidemux supports subtitles formats like MicroDVD (.SUB), SubStation Alpha (.SSA), Advanced SubStation Alpha (.ASS) and SubRip (.SRT).Written in C++, Avidemux ships with either Gtk+ or Qt graphical user interfaces, as well as a command line interface. The Gtk+ interface is not maintained starting with Avidemux version 2.6 thoughIn my opinion, Avidemux is one of the easiest to use video editors for Linux, at least for basic operations like cutting and joining videos, or adding some audio to videos. Give it a try if you haven't already!To be able to install Avidemux video editor from FlatHub, you'll need to add the Flatpak repository. See how to add the FlatHub repository for your Linux distributions here . After adding the FlatHub repository, all you have to do is search for Avidemux in your Software installer (Gnome Software / Ubuntu Software application, etc.) to install it.Or, to install Avidemux from FlatHub (after adding the FlatHub repository), you can use this command: