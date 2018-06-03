Free Video Editing Software Avidemux Is Now Available On Flathub

Avidemux, a popular free video editor, is now available on Flathub, making the latest version easy to install on most Linux distributions.
Flathub is a Linux app repository powered by Flatpak, which allows apps to run on almost any Linux distribution.
Having Avidemux on Flathub is a much needed addition, since it was removed from Debian and Ubuntu (with Ubuntu 16.04), leaving users to rely on building the software from source, or using third-party repositories, which is not always a good idea for audio / video software (because in some cases they require newer dependencies like FFmpeg and others, which may affect repository-installed apps).
So what exactly does this application do? Avidemux is a free open source software for video editing and processing, created for simple operations, that's available for Windows, macOS and Linux. Use it to perform video editing operations like cutting, encoding, filtering (apply visual effects), add audio to video files (multiplexing or muxing) or extract audio from some video.
Avidemux also supports advanced scripting for both its graphical user interface as well as its command line mode, making it useful for automated tasks.
The application supports a wide variety multimedia containers, ranging from MP4, WebM and Matroska (MKV) to AVI, and VOB. For specific supported formats information, check out this page. What's more, Avidemux supports subtitles formats like MicroDVD (.SUB), SubStation Alpha (.SSA), Advanced SubStation Alpha (.ASS) and SubRip (.SRT).
Written in C++, Avidemux ships with either Gtk+ or Qt graphical user interfaces, as well as a command line interface. The Gtk+ interface is not maintained starting with Avidemux version 2.6 though
In my opinion, Avidemux is one of the easiest to use video editors for Linux, at least for basic operations like cutting and joining videos, or adding some audio to videos. Give it a try if you haven't already!
Install Avidemux from Flatpak
To be able to install Avidemux video editor from FlatHub, you'll need to add the Flatpak repository. See how to add the FlatHub repository for your Linux distributions here. After adding the FlatHub repository, all you have to do is search for Avidemux in your Software installer (Gnome Software / Ubuntu Software application, etc.) to install it.
Or, to install Avidemux from FlatHub (after adding the FlatHub repository), you can use this command:
flatpak install flathub org.avidemux.Avidemux
No comments: