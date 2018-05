How To Add A Show Desktop Icon To Ubuntu Dock / Dash To Dock

Dash to Panel Settings > Behavior > Show Desktop button

wmctrl

wmctrl

sudo apt install wmctrl

show-desktop

/usr/local/bin

sudo touch /usr/local/bin/show-desktop gedit admin:///usr/local/bin/show-desktop

/usr/local/bin/show-desktop

Script A (restores only windows that were previously visible, ignores previously minimized windows):

#!/bin/bash status="$(wmctrl -m | grep "showing the desktop" | sed -r 's/(.*)(ON|OFF)/\2/g')" if [ $status == "ON" ]; then wmctrl -k off else wmctrl -k on fi

Script B (restores all windows, including minimized windows):

#!/bin/bash status="$(wmctrl -m | grep "showing the desktop" | sed -r 's/(.*)(ON|OFF)/\2/g')" if [ $status == "ON" ]; then wmctrl -k off else wmctrl -k on fi

sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/show-desktop

~/.local/share/applications/

show-desktop.desktop

~/.local/share/applications/

gedit ~/.local/share/applications/show-desktop.desktop

[Desktop Entry] Type=Application Name=Show Desktop Icon=desktop Exec=show-desktop

Show Desktop

Show Desktop

Add to Favorites

~/.local/share/applications/

If you're a Gnome Shell user and you're missing having a Show Desktop icon on your dock to quickly show / hide all open windows, here's a script to achieve this with the Ubuntu Dock, Dash to Dock, or any dock you may be using. Dash to Panel users don't need to use a script. The Dash To Panel Gnome Shell extension has an option to enable a Windows-like Show Desktop button at the right-hand side end of the dock. This can be done from the. The first script, which we'll call Script A, hides and shows visible windows only, so if some windows were minimized, they won't be restored when using the Show Desktop icon. Script B restores all windows, including those that were previously minimized, so even if some windows were previously minimized and they weren't hidden by clicking on the Show Desktop icon, they are restored when clicking the Show Desktop icon for the second time, along with the other windows.Let's get started.We'll useto show and hide open windows, so you need to install this tool. In Debian / Ubuntu you can install it using this command:Run the following commands to create a file calledinand open this file as root, with a text editor (Gedit):After you type the root password, thefile should open in Gedit. In this file, paste the contents of one of the two following scripts (only use one - choose the one that suits your needs):Save the file and make it executable using the following command:To get the script to show up on docks / panels, we'll create a desktop file for it. To create a file calledinand open it with Gedit, use:In this file paste the following:And save the file.After this, the Show Desktop icon should show up on your Dash to Dock / Ubuntu Dock. For other docks, you may need to drag and drop the Show Desktop icon fromonto the dock to pin it.You can now try your new Gnome Shell Show Desktop icon from your dock.The icon may not update until you logout and log back in.Scripts credits: Script A