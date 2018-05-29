How To Add A Show Desktop Icon To Ubuntu Dock / Dash To Dock

Dash to Panel Settings > Behavior > Show Desktop button

sudo apt install wmctrl

show-desktop

/usr/local/bin

sudo touch /usr/local/bin/show-desktop gedit admin:///usr/local/bin/show-desktop

/usr/local/bin/show-desktop

Script A (restores only windows that were previously visible, ignores previously minimized windows):

#!/bin/bash status="$(wmctrl -m | grep "showing the desktop" | sed -r 's/(.*)(ON|OFF)/\2/g')" if [ $status == "ON" ]; then wmctrl -k off else wmctrl -k on fi

Script B (restores all windows, including minimized windows):

#!/bin/bash status="$(wmctrl -m | grep "showing the desktop" | sed -r 's/(.*)(ON|OFF)/\2/g')" if [ $status == "ON" ]; then wmctrl -k off else wmctrl -k on fi

sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/show-desktop

~/.local/share/applications/

show-desktop.desktop

~/.local/share/applications/

gedit ~/.local/share/applications/show-desktop.desktop

[Desktop Entry] Type=Application Name=Show Desktop Icon=desktop Exec=show-desktop

Show Desktop

Show Desktop

Add to Favorites

~/.local/share/applications/