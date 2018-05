How To Add A Global Menu And HUD To Gnome Shell (Gnome Global AppMenu Extension)

It makes use of Unity GTK Modules, so it supports the same applications as the Unity global menu (AppMenu). This includes Gtk+ 2, Gtk+ 3, Qt 5 applications, Firefox, LibreOffice, and so on. Qt4 applications don't seem to be supported, at least in a default Ubuntu 18.04 setup (it can probably be done by exporting some env variable, but I don't think it's worth it given that it supports Qt 5 by default).

Unity-like HUD (Heads Up Display) feature which allows searching through application menus. This feature may seem to not work if you try to use it as soon as you launch an application because it seems it needs some time to be able to load menu entries.

Search running applications menu thanks to a built-in Gnome Shell search provider.

Experimental JAyatana support so a global menu can be enabled for Java Swing applications.

Supports keyboard navigation.

Highly configurable.

Use the extension as a replacement of the Gnome AppMenu.

Show or hide the application icon or title (or window name) on the panel.

Set a maximum limit for the application name on the panel (useful so the menu doesn't move when switching between applications).

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

Much more.

How to install a global menu for Gnome Shell with Gnome Global AppMenu extension

sudo apt install unity-gtk2-module unity-gtk3-module

sudo apt install git gnome-tweak-tool sudo apt install gir1.2-clutter-1.0 gir1.2-clutter-gst-3.0 gir1.2-gtkclutter-1.0

git clone https://github.com/lestcape/Gnome-Global-AppMenu mkdir -p ~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/ cp -r Gnome-Global-AppMenu/gnomeGlobalAppMenu@lestcape ~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/ rm -rf Gnome-Global-AppMenu

gnomeGlobalAppMenu@lestcape

~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/

r

Alt + F2

Alt + F2

r

Tips: avoid having the application name displayed 3 times on the Gnome Shell top panel, more

How to completely remove Gnome Global AppMenu extension

sudo apt purge unity-gtk2-module unity-gtk3-module

rm -r ~/.local/share/gnome-shell/extensions/gnomeGlobalAppMenu@lestcape

gsettings reset org.gnome.settings-daemon.plugins.xsettings overrides gsettings reset org.gnome.settings-daemon.plugins.xsettings enabled-gtk-modules

As a continuation of our previous article about making Gnome Shell more like Unity by using the Unite extension , this article includes instructions for adding a global menu and a searchable menu HUD in Gnome Shell, by using the Gnome Global AppMenu extension.The extension developer announced it discontinued the project a while back, but he changed his mind back in January 2018, when he successfully added support for Wayland . I only tested the Gnome Global AppMenu extension on X.Org (which is default in Ubuntu 18.04) though. The instructions in this article won't work on Wayland.As far as header bar applications are concerned, Gnome Global AppMenu won't work with all of them. Some Gnome applications, like Nautilus, no longer export the menu, so you'll get a regular Gnome AppMenu instead. The HUD feature in Gnome Global AppMenu extension won't return any results in such cases.Check out the Gnome Global AppMenu settings:The settings window is not that pretty but it offers a lot of configuration options. In fact the window is so long that you only see a small part of the options in the screenshot above. Here are a couple more screenshots:A last thing I'd like to add is that Gnome Global AppMenu doesn't play nicely with multiple monitors. It works without any issues, but you will only see the global menu on one monitor. I tried using the Gnome Shell Multi Monitors Add-on, which allows displaying the top panel on additional monitors, but the menu only works on the primary monitor.The instructions below are for installing a global menu (and HUD) for Gnome using X.Org, and were tested on Ubuntu 18.04. For Wayland there's a separate module which I did not try.In Ubuntu, install them using:For other Linux distributions, see the instructions from here You'll need to install Git (so we can clone the repository), Gnome Tweaks (which we'll later use to enable the extension) and some dependencies that will allow running the Gnome Global AppMenu extension settings (without these, the extension settings window will be blank ).In Ubuntu, use:Now clone the Gnome Global AppMenu extension Git repository and install the extension:The last command removes the downloaded code since it's no longer needed after installing the extension. You can also symlink thefolder to the Gnome Shell extensions directory () so you can easily update it, instead of removing it.Start by restarting Gnome Shell so the new extension shows up in the Tweaks application. You can do this by typingin the run dialog () or by logging out and back in.Now open the Tweaks application and enable the Gnome global application menu extension.When the extension is enabled, it displays a notification that says to restart the system. To avoid a system restart, you can logout / login. I didn't mention restarting the session by usingand typingbecause that froze my system. Though to be safe, you could simply restart your computer.First tip. From the Gnome Global AppMenu extension settings I recommend enabling the "Use extension as a replace(ment) of Gnome AppMenu (Experimental)", to avoid having two Gnome AppMenus and one application title in the top panel for application that use a Gnome AppMenu. I enabled this option for all the screenshots in this article.Another tip. if the menu disappears from the panel, it's probably because you've clicked on the app name on the panel. Click it again and the menu should show up.And a last tip. To avoid having the menu and date / time overlap (and for a some other Unity-like features), I recommend using Gnome Global AppMenu extension in combination with the Unite extension for Gnome Shell. Here is Gnome Global AppMenu in combination with Unite extension:Notice that the LibreOffice Calc window doesn't have a titlebar and instead, the window title and menu are displayed on the left of the top Gnome Shell bar, while the close, maximize, and minimize buttons are on the right of the top bar.. Do not uninstall them if you use Unity as your desktop or some other global menu that uses Unity GTK Modules.