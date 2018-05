Get Qt5 Apps To Use Native Gtk+ Style In Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Before:

Some Qt5 applications don't use a Gtk+ style by default in Gnome (in Ubuntu 18.04 for example), which makes them look out of place. This includes applications like VirtualBox, VLC, qBittorrent, Simple Screen Recoder, the ownCloud desktop client, and so on.This article explains how to fix this and get Qt5 applications to use a Gtk+ 2 style in Ubuntu. VLC and VirtualBox before and after using the tweak in this article:To do this with a simple command, run the following:After logging back in, Qt5 applications like qBittorrent, VLC, or Virtualbox should use a Gtk+ style on your Gnome desktop in Ubuntu 18.04.It's important to note that this solves the issue for applications installed via apt / deb.At least that was the case on my Ubuntu 18.04 desktop.