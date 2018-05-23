Bitwarden Password Manager Adds Command Line Vault

bw --help

$ bw --help Usage: bw [options] [command] [....] Commands: login [options] [email] [password] Log into a user account. logout Log out of the current user account. lock Lock the vault and destroy active session keys. unlock [password] Unlock the vault and return a new session key. sync [options] Pull the latest vault data from server. list [options] <object> List an array of objects from the vault. get [options] <object> <id> Get an object from the vault. create [options] <object> [encodedJson] Create an object in the vault. edit <object> <id> [encodedJson] Edit an object from the vault. delete [options] <object> <id> Delete an object from the vault. export [options] [password] Export vault data to a CSV file. generate [options] Generate a password. encode Base 64 encode stdin. config <setting> <value> Configure CLI settings. update Check for updates.

Download Bitwarden CLI

bw-linux.zip

/usr/local/bin/

PATH

cd bw-linux sudo install bw /usr/local/bin/