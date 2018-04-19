Allow connections

How to install OpenSnitch application-level firewall in Ubuntu

echo "export GOPATH=\$HOME/.go" >> ~/.bashrc echo "export PATH=\$PATH:\$GOROOT/bin:\$GOPATH/bin:\$HOME/.local/bin:\$HOME/.bin" >> ~/.bashrc source ~/.bashrc

sudo apt install golang-go python3-pip python3-setuptools protobuf-compiler libpcap-dev libnetfilter-queue-dev python-pyqt5 git-core

go get github.com/golang/protobuf/protoc-gen-go go get -u github.com/golang/dep/cmd/dep go get github.com/evilsocket/opensnitch cd $GOPATH/src/github.com/evilsocket/opensnitch/daemon make sudo make install cd .. cd ui pip3 install --user -r requirements.txt sudo -H pip3 install .

mkdir -p ~/.config/autostart cp opensnitch_ui.desktop ~/.config/autostart/ sudo systemctl enable opensnitchd sudo service opensnitchd start

How to remove OpenSnitch

sudo service opensnitchd stop sudo systemctl disable opensnitchd

rm ~/.config/autostart/opensnitch_ui.desktop rm -rf ~/.go/src/github.com/evilsocket/opensnitch sudo rm /usr/local/bin/opensnitch-ui sudo rm /usr/local/bin/opensnitchd sudo rm -r /etc/opensnitchd sudo rm -r /usr/local/lib/python3.6/dist-packages/opensnitch_ui* sudo rm -r /usr/local/lib/python3.6/dist-packages/opensnitch/ sudo rm /etc/systemd/system/opensnitchd.service sudo rm /etc/systemd/system/multi-user.target.wants/opensnitchd.service sudo rm /usr/share/applications/opensnitch_ui.desktop sudo rm /usr/share/kservices5/kcm_opensnitch.desktop