Free DJ Software Mixxx 2.1 Released With New And Improved Skins, Overhauled Effects System, More

Mixxx, the free and open source DJ software, has seen a new release today. Version 2.1 was in development for more than two years, and it brings new and improved controller mapings, updated Deere and LateNight skins, overhauled effects system, and much more.
Available for Linux, Windows, and Mac, the application includes most features common in DJ software, as well as unique features like support for advanced MIDI and HID DJ controllers.
For a bit of history, it's worth mentioning that Mixxx was one of the first free and open source applications available in the Mac App Store (in 2011), becoming the #1 Top Free App in the USA, Italy, and Germany in under 48 hours since it went live.
Mixxx features include:
Mixxx 2.1 changes include:
Mixxx is free and open source software and you can download its source from the link below. Besides its source, the Mixxx downlaod page also includes binaries for Windows, macOS and Ubuntu.
If you're upgrading from an older Mixxx version and you're using Windows, uninstall the old version before installing Mixxx 2.1 (unless the previous version is Mixxx 2.1 beta or release candidate).
Download Mixxx
|Mixxx 2.1 - overhauled Deere skin
- BPM, Key Detection and Sync
- DJ Controller Support
- Effects
- Vinyl Record Control
- Auto DJ
- Recording
- Live Broadcasting
- More
|Mixxx 2.1 - new Tango skin
- Graphical interface scales for high resolution screens
- Overhauled Deere and LateNight skins
- New Tango skin
- Resizable waveforms
- Effects are synchronized to the tempo
- Effects are processed post-fader and post-crossfader and can be previewed in headphones
- One metaknob per effect with customizable parameter control for intuitive use of effect chains
- Nine new effects: Autopan, Biquad Equalizer, Biquad Full Kill Equalizer, Loudness Contour, Metronome, Parametric Equalizer, Phaser, Stereo Balance, Tremolo
- Loaded effects and their parameters are saved and restored when Mixxx restarts
- More transparent sounding equalizers (Biquad Equalizer and Biquad Full Kill Equalizer)
- Configurable rows of 8 samplers with up to 8 rows available for a total of 64 samplers
- Configure multiple Internet broadcasting stations and use multiple stations at the same time
- Broadcast and record microphones with direct monitoring and latency compensation
