Free DJ Software Mixxx 2.1 Released With New And Improved Skins, Overhauled Effects System, More

Mixxx, the free and open source DJ software, has seen a new release today. Version 2.1 was in development for more than two years, and it brings new and improved controller mapings, updated Deere and LateNight skins, overhauled effects system, and much more.For a bit of history, it's worth mentioning that Mixxx was one of the first free and open source applications available in the Mac App Store (in 2011), becoming the #1 Top Free App in the USA, Italy, and Germany in under 48 hours since it went live.Mixxx is free and open source software and you can download its source from the link below. Besides its source, the Mixxx downlaod page also includes binaries for Windows, macOS and Ubuntu.If you're upgrading from an older Mixxx version and you're using Windows, uninstall the old version before installing Mixxx 2.1 (unless the previous version is Mixxx 2.1 beta or release candidate).