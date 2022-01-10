Extension Manager: Search And Install GNOME Shell Extensions Without Using A Web Browser

Extension Manager is a new, unofficial application to browse and install GNOME Shell extensions from your desktop, without having to use a web browser.

Besides allowing users to search and install extensions from extensions.gnome.org, the tool can also enable or disable extensions (and display a list of installed extensions), access the extension settings, and uninstall extensions.

The application is very new, having its first (0.1.0) release only a couple of days ago, so it's still lacking in features.

Extension Manager does not currently support updating extensions or translations. Also, only the first 10 results are displayed when performing a search, and there's no option to sort the search results (e.g. by popularity, recency, etc., like on the GNOME Extensions website). Extension screenshots and comments are also not available right now.

However, even with these missing features, Extensions Manager solves the issue of having to install a browser extension and connector, and use a supported web browser to install GNOME Shell extensions. For example, using Chromium or Firefox installed from Flathub or the Snap Store can't be used to install GNOME Shell extensions from the official website as far as I know.

How to install Extension Manager for GNOME Shell

Arch Linux / Manjaro users can install Extension Manager from AUR. For other Linux distributions, see below.

To install Extension Manager, make sure you have Flatpak installed on your system and that you've enabled Flathub. You can find instructions for how to do this for various Linux distributions by visiting this page.

Extension Manager uses GTK4 and libadwaita and because of this, it currently requires enabling the gnome-nightly Flatpak repository, which you can do using the following command:

flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists gnome-nightly https://nightly.gnome.org/gnome-nightly.flatpakrepo

Next, download the Extension Manager flatpak package, and install it either by double clicking the package and installing it using GNOME Software, or from the command line, by using (run the command in the directory where the Extension Manager flatpak file is located):