How To Install System Information Tool HardInfo 0.6 Alpha (GTK3) On Ubuntu, Pop!_OS Or Linux Mint From PPA

HardInfo is a graphical system information (hardware, system info, software) and benchmark tool. Since there have not been any new HardInfo releases since 2009 (but the tool is still under development), I have created a PPA to easily install HardInfo 0.6 alpha (from Git) built with GTK3 on Ubuntu, Pop!_OS and Linux Mint. At the end of the post, you'll also find links with newer, third-party HardInfo packages for Arch Linux and Fedora.

The application can display system hardware information such as CPU (cores, frequencies, cache, etc.), RAM (available RAM, memory sockets, etc.), motherboard and BIOS, GPU, disks, peripherals, temperatures and much more.

What's more, the tool can also show software information like the used Linux distribution and version, kernel information and loaded modules, installed development tools versions, as well as system information like boot history, memory usage, filesystem usage, display (e.g. the screen resolution, the session type: X11 or Wayland, etc.), and more.

Besides all of this, HardInfo can perform various system benchmarks such as CPU Blowfish, CPU Fibonacci, FPU Raytracing, Sysbench CPU and SysBench Memory.

Devices -> Processor information

For all hardware, software or benchmark information, HardInfo can easily copy the information to the clipboard, or it can generate an HTML report.

HardInfo had its last stable release back in 2009. It's still under development, but there are no new releases since then. Due to this, many Linux distributions have an old version of HardInfo in their repositories.

For example, Debian Bullseye, Bookworm and Sid, as well as Ubuntu 21.10, 20.04, etc. have version 0.5.1+git20180227 (so from the beginning of 2018). This version is not just old, but it's built with GTK2, while HardInfo now supports GTK3.

Due to this, I decided to build the latest HardInfo from Git (with GTK3) for me and a few friends, and upload it to a PPA so other Ubuntu, Linux Mint and Pop!_OS users can also install it.

Be aware that this PPA uses the latest HardInfo from Git (version 0.6 alpha), so you might encounter bugs. So far it works great on my system though.

To add the Linux Uprising HardInfo PPA and install the latest HardInfo 0.6 alpha (Git) built with GTK3 on Ubuntu 20.04 / 21.04 / 21.10, Pop!_OS 20.04 / 21.04 / 21.10 or Linux Mint 20.*, open a terminal and use the following commands:

sudo add-apt-repository ppa:linuxuprising/hardinfo sudo apt update #only needed on Linux Mint sudo apt install hardinfo

You may also download and install the DEB from the PPA.

It's important to note that the application is not called HardInfo in your applications menu. Instead, you'll find it named System Profiler And Benchmark.

Updated third-party HardInfo packages for other Linux distributions: