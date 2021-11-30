Responsively App Is A Browser For Fast Responsive Web Development (Free And Open Source)

Responsively App is a free and open source dev tool for responsive web development, available for Linux, Microsoft Windows and macOS. It's a modified browser that uses Electron, which shows a web app on multiple devices at the same time and in a single window with mirrored user interactions, DevTools, and more.

The application had its first public release back in March 2020, and is already quite popular, but I've only recently stumbled upon it and thought I'd share it with you.

Main Responsively App features:

Mirrored user-interactions across all devices : an action (like click, scroll, etc.) performed on one device is mirrored on all other devices

: an action (like click, scroll, etc.) performed on one device is mirrored on all other devices Customizable preview layout

A single element inspector for all devices in preview

30+ built-in device profiles with option to add custom devices (including a special responsive mode device for freely resizing a screen)

(including a special responsive mode device for freely resizing a screen) One-click screenshot all your devices (full page screenshots of all devices or just a single device)

(full page screenshots of all devices or just a single device) Auto-reload for all devices in real-time for every HTML / CSS / JS save

The application also includes a live CSS editor, touch mode, design mode that allows users to edit HTML directly without dev tools, network speed emulation options, zoom, disable SSL validation, and support for various protocols ( file:// , ftp:// , etc.), and much, much more.

Using Responsively App, you also get network proxy support, light and dark themes and shortcut keys.

You might like: How To Enable Hardware Accelerated Video Decode In Google Chrome, Brave, Vivaldi And Opera Browsers On Debian, Ubuntu Or Linux Mint

There are also optional browser extensions (for Chrome, Firefox and Edge) that you can use to easily send links from your web browser to Responsively App to preview instantly.

In the future, the plan is to add features like built-in Lighthouse metrics, browser tabs and a screenshot gallery, among many other improvements and tweaks.

It's also worth noting that while there are quite a few alternatives to Responsively App, like Polypane or Sizzy, most of them are closed source / paid. From what I could find, Responsively App is the only one that's free and open source, thought I may have missed some app.

As for Linux packages, Responsively App is packaged as an RPM for Fedora, openSUSE, etc., and as an AppImage, which should work on most Linux distributions.

You might also like: Save Web Pages As Single HTML Files For Offline Use With Monolith (Console)

Download Responsively App