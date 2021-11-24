How To Run A Command After The Previous One Has Finished On Linux
This article explains how to run a command after the previous command has finished running. Using this, you can run not just 2 commands, but any number of commands, after the previous one has finished. This will work with Sh, Bash, Zsh and other shells.
You can run a command after the previous one has finished, depending on the previous command's exit status (if it failed or not) or regardless of this. So there are 3 possible situations:
- run a command if the previous command exited successfully,
- run a command if the previous command failed (if it has an exit status other than 0), or
- run a command regardless of the exit status of the previous command (it doesn't matter if it failed or not)
Let's take a look at each of these cases below.
To run multiple commands successively (wait for the previous one to finish) only if the previous command exited successfully, use the
&& operator between the commands. For example (you can have any number of commands):
command1 && command2
If you don't care about the exit status of the previous command, and you just want to run a command after the previous one has finished, use the
; separator. Example (you can have any number of commands):
command1; command2; command3
What if you want to run a command after the previous one has finished running, but only if this previous command has failed (if it returns an exit status other than 0). In that case, use the
|| separator. For example (once again, you can have any number of commands):
command1 || command2
You can also mix these operators. In that case, you can group the commands using
{ and
}. For this to work, you need to make sure you add a semicolon (
;) before
} and a space after
{. For example:
command1 || { command2; command3; }
In this example:
- run
command1and wait for it to finish
- if
command1fails, proceed to the next commands (
||):
- run
command2and wait for it to finish
- regardless of
command2's exit status, run command3 (
;)
Another example:
{ command1 && command2; }; { command3 && command4; }
In this example:
- run
command1and wait for it to finish
- if
command1is successful, run command2 and wait for it to finish (
&&)
- regardless if
command2was successful or not, or if it even ran or not, run
command3and wait for it to finish (the
;after the first
})
- if
command3is successful, run
command4(
&&)
As a reminder, the
; before each
} is required when using
{}, and does not affect the way the commands are run.
[[Edit]] The article initially used parentheses (
()) for mixing the operators; but that has some drawbacks (like running the commands in a subshell) compared to using braces (
{}), as pointed out by Laurent in a comment below. So I have updated the article to use
{} for this.