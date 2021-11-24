how to run a command after the previous one has finished on Linux

This article explains how to run a command after the previous command has finished running. Using this, you can run not just 2 commands, but any number of commands, after the previous one has finished. This will work with Sh, Bash, Zsh and other shells.

You can run a command after the previous one has finished, depending on the previous command's exit status (if it failed or not) or regardless of this. So there are 3 possible situations:

run a command if the previous command exited successfully,

run a command if the previous command failed (if it has an exit status other than 0), or

run a command regardless of the exit status of the previous command (it doesn't matter if it failed or not)

Let's take a look at each of these cases below.

To run multiple commands successively (wait for the previous one to finish) only if the previous command exited successfully, use the && operator between the commands. For example (you can have any number of commands):

command1 && command2

If you don't care about the exit status of the previous command, and you just want to run a command after the previous one has finished, use the ; separator. Example (you can have any number of commands):

command1; command2; command3

What if you want to run a command after the previous one has finished running, but only if this previous command has failed (if it returns an exit status other than 0). In that case, use the || separator. For example (once again, you can have any number of commands):

command1 || command2

You can also mix these operators. In that case, you can group the commands using { and } . For this to work, you need to make sure you add a semicolon ( ; ) before } and a space after { . For example:

command1 || { command2; command3; }

In this example:

run command1 and wait for it to finish

and wait for it to finish if command1 fails, proceed to the next commands ( || ):

fails, proceed to the next commands ( ): run command2 and wait for it to finish

and wait for it to finish

regardless of command2 's exit status, run command3 ( ; )

Another example:

{ command1 && command2; }; { command3 && command4; }

In this example:

run command1 and wait for it to finish

and wait for it to finish if command1 is successful, run command2 and wait for it to finish ( && )

is successful, run command2 and wait for it to finish ( ) regardless if command2 was successful or not, or if it even ran or not, run command3 and wait for it to finish (the ; after the first } )

was successful or not, or if it even ran or not, run and wait for it to finish (the after the first ) if command3 is successful, run command4 ( && )

As a reminder, the ; before each } is required when using {} , and does not affect the way the commands are run.