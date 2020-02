How To Keep OneDrive In Sync With A Folder On Linux Using OneDrive Free Client Fork

State caching

A while back I wrote about mounting OneDrive in Linux using Rclone (with both business and personal accounts support). Some users might prefer keeping their OneDrive files in sync with a folder on their Linux machine (having the files on the disk after the sync is performed, allowing access even when the computer is offline), only uploading / downloading the changes instead of mounting OneDrive, and in this article we'll do just that using a fork of OneDrive Free Client The original OneDrive Free Client was abandoned in the autumn of 2018, but the tool was forked a few months later under the same name, being under constant development since then.The OneDrive Free Client fork is a complete tool to interact and sync OneDrive on Linux, featuring:It's also important to note that while local changes are uploaded right away to the linked Microsoft OneDrive account, remote changes are delayed until the next synchronization when using(this 'monitor' mode allows the OneDrive Free Client to continuously monitor your local file system for changes, and upload them when detected). E.g. when running this tool as a service, the OneDrive Free Client monitor interval is 45 seconds, so it may take up to 45 seconds for remote changes to be synchronized to your local drive.As for shared folders, for OneDrive Personal accounts all you have to do is add them to your OneDrive. Do that by going to the OneDrive website and logging in to your account, then go to the Shared files list, right click on the folder you want to sync and then click. For OneDrive Business or Office 365 accounts, shared folders are currently not supported.So, to install OneDrive Free Client (fork) from the official repositories on Fedora, Debian/Ubuntu, use:For other Linux distributions, see if you have a "onedrive" package in the repositories and install that, or build it from source A OneDrive Free Client (fork) Docker image is also available.For Office365 / accessing a Sharepoint group drive in Office 365 business or education, please see the instructions from this page For personal accounts, open a terminal and run:When you run it for the first time, the terminal where you ran 'onedrive' shows a message about authorizing this app by visiting a link. Copy the link shown in the terminal and paste it in a web browser. After logging in to your Microsoft account you should see a page asking you if you want to let this application access your information - clickAfter you click, you'll reach a blank page. That's ok, it's supposed to be like that. You now need to copy that blank page's URL and paste it into the terminal where you're authorizing the onedrive tool with your OneDrive account.After this, you'll see a message in the terminal saying that. This is because we didn't try to sync any files, we just authorized the onedrive application with your OneDrive account, so ignore it.After authorization, you can perform a sync of your cloud OneDrive files to your local disk. The onedrive command line tool downloads all the OneDrive files in(a OneDrive folder placed in your home directory). You don't need to create this folder as the onedrive tool will create it for you.Let's perform a dry run (trial sync) that performs no actual changes to make sure this OneDrive Free Client for Linux works correctly, by using:If everything looks good, let's start synchronizing your OneDrive files to the localfolder. You can choose to either synchronize all your OneDrive files and folders with the local OneDrive folder (step 2A below) or only synchronize some files and folder (selective sync - step 2B below).This is just for the initial sync. To have OneDrive Free Client for Linux run in the background and sync files when changes are detected, see step 3 below (enabling the systemd service).What if you want to sync multiple directories and files, but not all of them? Then you'll want to use the selective sync feature available with this OneDrive command line client for Linux.Selective sync is a feature that allows specifying the files and directories to synchronize between OneDrive and your local filesystem, skipping all other directories and files.It's very important to note that OneDrive Free Client for Linux doesn't remove any already synchronized directories or files from your disk in case you exclude them later via selective sync. What it does it exclude them from future synchronizations.Example: if you only allow OneDrive to synchronize Folder1 and Folder2, if you later add Folder3 to your OneDrive directory on your computer, this Folder3 won't be synchronized with your OneDrive account; but if you have Folder1, Folder2 and Folder3 synchronized with your OneDrive account, then decide to only allow Folder1 and Folder2 to be synchronized, Folder3 won't be removed from the OneDrive directory on your Linux machine but any changes you make in this folder won't be synchronized with your OneDrive account.You can enable selective sync for OneDrive Free Client by creating a file calledin. Edit thisfile, and add the relative path to the files and directories you want to synchronize with OneDrive, each on a new line. All files and directories not matching any lines from this file will be skipped from syncing.Example. Let's say I have many files and folders in my OneDrive account, but I only want to synchronize 2 directories, called Backup and Photos, and 3 files called file1.ods, file2.odt and file3.odt, all 3 files being in the Documents folder in my OneDrive account. In that case thefile would need to contain the following lines:The first time you use selective sync, and every time after making any changes to thefile, you must perform a full re-synchronization using, like this:If you have enabled the OneDrive Free Client systemd service (step 3 below) and it's currently running, you'll get an error when you attempt to run this command, saying. In that case, you'll need to stop the onedrive systemd service, then run the resync command, and then start the service again, like this:There are also options for skipping a directory, skipping files, dotfiles and symlinks, which are available via the OneDrive Free Client for Linux configuration file (see step 5 below).Just like for the full regular sync, this is just for the initial sync. To have OneDrive Free Client for Linux run in the background and sync files when changes are detected, see step 3 below.To have OneDrive Free Client for Linux run as a service, so it automatically starts with your computer and it constantly watches for any OneDrive changes, synchronizing the changed files and folders, let's enable its systemd service.When used as a systemd service, this OneDrive command line client for Linux runs in monitor mode (), which allows it to continually monitor your local file system for changes to files. With many files though, this can run into issues (unable to add a new inotify watch) caused by the local environment. The solution for this is to increate the number of max user watches. This page shows how to do that on Debian / RedHat or similar (Ubuntu, Fedora, etc.) and Arch Linux / Manjaro.To enable and start the OneDrive systemd service (with notifications enabled) for your current (non-root) user, run:Check the OneDrive Free Client systemd service status with:Only check the logs:For other ways of running OneDrive service (as root user, via init.d), see its documentation , as it will remove all your files from OneDrive (you will still have access to them on the OneDrive website, in the Recycle Bin).In case you want to use a custom location for the OneDrive folder, you want to change the changed files monitoring interval, and much more, you can use the OneDrive Free Client configuration file.On Debian, Ubuntu and derivatives, you'll find an example configuration at. One other Linux distributions or if you can't find this config file, you can get it from the OneDrive Free Client GitHub project page - here's a direct link To change the default OneDrive Free Client for Linux configuration for your user, copy that config file to. E.g. on Debian/Ubuntu and other Linux distributions where this file is installed under, copy it tousing:Now to change some OneDrive Free Client options, open thefile with a text editor. All the options in there are commented out (they havein front of them); to change one of the defaults, uncomment the line, then set the value to what you want to use.The options in the config file should be self-explanatory in most cases. For help, see the onedrive man page ().For more on using OneDrive Free Client on Linux, including how to use it with multiple OneDrive accounts, enabling proxy support for the OneDrive systemd service, and much more, check out the OneDrive Free Client Usage documentation