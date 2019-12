How To Install Kali Undercover Mode On Any Xfce Linux Distribution

Say you are working in a public place, hacking away, and you might not want the distinctive Kali dragon for everyone to see and wonder what it is you are doing. So, we made a little script that will change your Kali theme to look like a default Windows installation. That way, you can work a bit more incognito. After you are done and in a more private place, run the script again and you switch back to your Kali theme. Like magic!

a Windows 10 GTK theme created by B00merang-Project

an icon theme resembling Windows 10

a wallpaper

a set of scripts (a Bash and two Python scripts) that temporarily change some desktop settings

a custom Xfce panel profile

a custom Whisker menu configuration

(like Xubuntu, Debian with Xfce, Arch Linux / Manjaro Xfce, Linux Mint Xfce, Fedora Xfce and so on).With this tool, you get an entry in the applications menu (Kali Undercover Mode), which you can click to instantly change your desktop theme and layout to look like Windows 10. Clicking it again will revert this change, restoring your previous Xfce panel configuration and desktop theme. You could also assign it a keyboard shortcut, and change between your regular desktop configuration and the Windows 10 look with a hotkey.The Kali Linux 2019.4 release announcement explains this feature:To see it in action check out this short video I made of Kali Undercover in Manjaro Xfce: Kali Undercover is made of:Since all of these are provided by Kali in a single package, it's easy to use this Kali Undercover mode on any Linux distribution, as long as you're using the Xfce desktop environment.If you use Debian, or any Debian/Ubuntu based Linux distribution with Xfce, like Xubuntu, Linux Mint Xfce, and so on, installing Kali Undercover is very easy since all you have to do is download the DEB from the Kali Linux (which is based on Debian) repositories and install it on your system.Download the Kali Undercover DEB package by visiting this link (the latest version is near the bottom of the page) and install it like any other DEB package.If you use a non-Debian/Ubuntu Linux distribution with Xfce as the desktop environment, you can install Kali Undercover manually.-- from the Kali Linux package dependencies (so the package names come from Debian, since Kali is based on Debian): fonts-liberation, gir1.2-glib-2.0, libnotify-bin, procps, psmisc, xfce4, xfce4-power-manager-plugins, xfce4-pulseaudio-plugin and xfce4-whiskermenu-plugin.These packages should be installed by default on most Linux distributions. In my test, I didn't have to install any extra packages to use Kali Undercover on both Manjaro Xfce and Debian with Xfce, but I thought I'd add these dependencies here, so you know what extra packages may need to be installed on your system to use this.The first command copies everything from the kali-undercoverfolder (the desktop file used to show Kali Undercover in the applications menu, the GTK and icon theme, the background image, Whisker Menu configuration, the custom Xfce panel profile, and two Python scripts) toon your system, and the second command copies thescript toAfter installing Kali Undercover, a new item calledwill appear in your applications menu. Click it and your desktop will instantly switch to a look that tries to resemble Windows 10. Run it a second time to escape the cover mode and get back your original desktop settings.You may also run it from the command line:Optionally you can use a keyboard shortcut to run Kali Undercover, so you can switch between your regular desktop settings and the Windows 10 look by pressing a key combination.This is how you can add a keyboard shortcut for Kali Undercover: open the Xfce, click on, switch to thetab, and clickto add a new item. In the newdialog that opens, enterin thebox, click, then press the key combination you want to set for running Kali Undercover.