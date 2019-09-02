How To Install Wine Staging, Development Or Stable On Ubuntu, Linux Mint Or Debian 10 (Avoiding Dependency Issues)

$ sudo apt install wine-staging Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done Some packages could not be installed. This may mean that you have requested an impossible situation or if you are using the unstable distribution that some required packages have not yet been created or been moved out of Incoming. The following information may help to resolve the situation: The following packages have unmet dependencies: wine-staging : Depends: wine-staging-amd64 (= 4.15~disco) but it is not going to be installed Depends: wine-staging-i386 (= 4.15~disco) E: Unable to correct problems, you have held broken packages.

$ sudo apt install wine-staging-amd64 wine-staging-i386 Reading package lists... Done Building dependency tree Reading state information... Done Some packages could not be installed. This may mean that you have requested an impossible situation or if you are using the unstable distribution that some required packages have not yet been created or been moved out of Incoming. The following information may help to resolve the situation: The following packages have unmet dependencies: wine-staging-amd64 : Depends: libfaudio0 (>= 19.06.07) but it is not installable ..........................

users may be confused as to what exactly they need to download since the forum link points to an Ubuntu/Debian repository listing (for example they might not know they need both the amd64 and i386 builds);

if you just download and install libfaudio0 without adding its repository, later on you may need to update this package in order to upgrade Wine (for example I already had libfaudio0 15.*.* or something like that installed, but the latest Wine Staging needs a libfaudio0 version newer than 19.06.07), and since this package is not in the official WineHQ repository, upgrading will fail.

How to install Wine Staging, Development or Stable on Ubuntu (and Linux Mint) or Debian 10

Ubuntu 19.04 (and other Linux distributions based on this Ubuntu version, like Pop!_OS 19.04, etc.):

wget -O- -q https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/Emulators:/Wine:/Debian/xUbuntu_19.04/Release.key | sudo apt-key add - echo "deb https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/Emulators:/Wine:/Debian/xUbuntu_19.04 ./" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/wine-obs.list sudo apt update

Ubuntu 18.04 or Linux Mint 19.* (and other Linux distributions based on this Ubuntu version, like Pop!_OS 18.04, etc.):

wget -O- -q https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/Emulators:/Wine:/Debian/xUbuntu_18.04/Release.key | sudo apt-key add - echo "deb https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/Emulators:/Wine:/Debian/xUbuntu_18.04 ./" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/wine-obs.list sudo apt update

Ubuntu 16.04 or Linux Mint 18.*:

wget -O- -q https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/Emulators:/Wine:/Debian/xUbuntu_16.04/Release.key | sudo apt-key add - echo "deb https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/Emulators:/Wine:/Debian/xUbuntu_16.04 ./" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/wine-obs.list sudo apt update

Debian 10 (Buster):

wget -O- -q https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/Emulators:/Wine:/Debian/Debian_10/Release.key | sudo apt-key add - echo "deb https://download.opensuse.org/repositories/Emulators:/Wine:/Debian/Debian_10 ./" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/wine-obs.list sudo apt update

Wine Staging:

sudo apt install --install-recommends winehq-staging

Wine Development:

sudo apt install --install-recommends winehq-devel

Wine Stable:

sudo apt install --install-recommends winehq-stable