How To Stop Installing Updates Automatically On Ubuntu Or Debian (Unattended Upgrades)

unattended-upgrades

E: dpkg was interrupted, you must manually run 'sudo dpkg --configure -a' to correct the problem

unattended-upgrades

Remove unattended-upgrades from Ubuntu or Debian.

unattended-upgrades

python3-software-properties

sudo apt remove unattended-upgrades

Disable installing security (and other) updates automatically on Ubuntu or Debian.

sudo dpkg-reconfigure unattended-upgrades

No