How To Stop Installing Updates Automatically On Ubuntu Or Debian (Unattended Upgrades)

unattended-upgrades

E: dpkg was interrupted, you must manually run 'sudo dpkg --configure -a' to correct the problem

unattended-upgrades

Remove unattended-upgrades from Ubuntu or Debian.

unattended-upgrades

python3-software-properties

sudo apt remove unattended-upgrades

Disable installing security (and other) updates automatically on Ubuntu or Debian.

sudo dpkg-reconfigure unattended-upgrades

No

Debian and Ubuntu based Linux distributions can automatically install the latest security (and others) updates with the use of a package namedThis unattended-upgrades package is installed by default on Ubuntu (but not on Linux Mint for example) and Debian 9+ with Gnome, and while it's a nice feature to have, quite users complain about it and the Microsoft Windows-like behavior of installing updates with no input from the user. Especially when you want to shutdown or reboot your system while in a hurry, and you get this:This is the case not only for Ubuntu with Gnome, but other Ubuntu flavors as well, including Kubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, and so on.As a side note, if you force a shutdown / reboot while installing updates, your computer may fail to boot into Ubuntu / Debian, and apt will probably get broken, showing theorerrors.Removing thepackage does not remove any other packages on Ubuntu or Debian, so it's safe to remove.It looks like the unattended-upgrades is installed by default on Ubuntu because it's a recommended dependency of(a package that makes it easy to add PPA repositories, among others), and Ubuntu automatically installs recommended packages.You can remove the unattended-upgrades package using:You also have the option of disabling the installation of automatic updates. This can be done by issuing:And choosingwhen asked if you want to automatically download and install updates:More information about unattended-upgrades, including blacklisting certain packages or changing the update schedule, is available in the Automatic Updates section of the Ubuntu Server Guide, and the UnattendedUpgrades Debian Wiki page.