How To Set Timezone And Enable Network Time Sync (NTP) From The Command Line Using timedatectl

How to Change timezone on Linux using timedatectl

timedatectl

timedatectl status

$ timedatectl Local time: Fri 2019-07-19 13:23:38 IST Universal time: Fri 2019-07-19 12:23:38 UTC RTC time: Fri 2019-07-19 12:23:38 Time zone: Europe/Dublin (IST, +0100) System clock synchronized: no systemd-timesyncd.service active: yes RTC in local TZ: no

timedatectl list-timezones

timedatectl list-timezones | grep Europe

timedatectl set-timezone <timezone>

<timezone>

timedatectl list-timezones

America/Lost_Angeles

timedatectl set-timezone America/Los_Angeles

/usr/share/zoneinfo/

/etc/localtime

America/Los_Angeles

/etc/localtime

/usr/share/zoneinfo/America/Los_Angeles

How to synchronize the system clock with a remote server (enable NTP) using timedatectl

timedatectl

timedatectl set-ntp true

false

true

systemd-timedated

sudo systemctl restart systemd-timedated

systemd-timesyncd

System clock synchronized:

no

NTP service

active

systemd-timesyncd

sudo systemctl restart systemd-timesyncd

systemctl status systemd-timesyncd

$ systemctl status systemd-timesyncd ● systemd-timesyncd.service - Network Time Synchronization Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/systemd-timesyncd.service; enabled; vendo Active: active (running) since Fri 2019-07-19 13:28:49 IST; 11min ago Docs: man:systemd-timesyncd.service(8) Main PID: 2232 (systemd-timesyn) Status: "Synchronized to time server 91.189.94.4:123 (ntp.ubuntu.com)." Tasks: 2 (limit: 3159) CGroup: /system.slice/systemd-timesyncd.service └─2232 /lib/systemd/systemd-timesyncd Jul 19 13:28:49 logix22 systemd[1]: Starting Network Time Synchronization... Jul 19 13:28:49 logix22 systemd[1]: Started Network Time Synchronization. Jul 19 13:28:48 logix22 systemd-timesyncd[2232]: Synchronized to time server 91.

timedatectl show-timesync

$ timedatectl show-timesync SystemNTPServers=0.pool.ntp.org 1.pool.ntp.org 2.pool.ntp.org FallbackNTPServers=ntp.ubuntu.com ServerName=0.pool.ntp.org ServerAddress=194.102.58.173 RootDistanceMaxUSec=5s PollIntervalMinUSec=32s PollIntervalMaxUSec=34min 8s PollIntervalUSec=1min 4s NTPMessage={ Leap=0, Version=4, Mode=4, Stratum=2, Precision=-23, RootDelay=22.003ms, RootDispersion=21.194ms, Reference=C102015C, OriginateTimestamp=Fri 2019-07-19 13:59:53 IST, ReceiveTimestamp=Fri 2019-07-19 13:59:53 IST, TransmitTimestamp=Fri 2019-07-19 13:59:53 IST, DestinationTimestamp=Fri 2019-07-19 13:59:53 IST, Ignored=no PacketCount=1, Jitter=0 } Frequency=1647689

timedatectl timesync-status

$ timedatectl timesync-status Server: 194.102.58.173 (0.pool.ntp.org) Poll interval: 1min 4s (min: 32s; max 34min 8s) Leap: normal Version: 4 Stratum: 2 Reference: C102015C Precision: 1us (-23) Root distance: 32.195ms (max: 5s) Offset: +3.652ms Delay: 2.903ms Jitter: 0 Packet count: 1 Frequency: +25.142ppm

/etc/systemd/timesyncd.conf

systemd-timesyncd

sudo systemctl restart systemd-timesyncd