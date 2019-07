How To Set Timezone And Enable Network Time Sync (NTP) From The Command Line Using timedatectl

How to Change timezone on Linux using timedatectl

This article explains how to use timedatectl to change the timezone and enable automatic synchronization of the system clock with a remote server using the NTP (Network Time Protocol) on Linux. timedatectl is a command line utility available as part of systemd that allows changing various settings of your system clock.Before changing your time zone, start by using timedatectl to find out the currently set time zone (also shows other information about the system time settings):This is the same asExample with output:Now let's list all the available time zones, so you know the exact name of the time zone you'll use on your system (needed for the command that changes the time zone):The list of time zones is quite large. You can filter it to only show time zones for a continent or the capital city of a country/state, by using grep, e.g. to only show possible Europe time zones:NowWhereis a timezone listed by. For example, set your Linux system timezone towith:This command creates a symbolic link for the time zone you choose fromto. You may also create this link manually and achieve the same thing. Using the same example, to set the timezone toneeds to be a symbolic link toStart by using timedatectl to find if the network time synchronization (NTP) service is active and your system clock synchronized:If you want to disable it, just useinstead ofIt's worth noting that this command fails if a NTP service is not installed, e.g. timesyncd, ntpd, Chrony or others. timesyncd should be installed by default in many cases though (for example it's installed by default with Ubuntu 16.04 and newer).If using a service like chrony or ntpd to make changes, these are not shown by timedatectl untilis restarted:On an Ubuntu 18.04 server I also had to restart(but this was no needed on my Ubuntu 19.04 or Solus OS systems for example), or else the system time would not get synchronized. In case you're also using timesyncd, and timedatectl showsas, even thoughshows as, restartI should also add that when using the default systemd timesyncd service, you can see some more information than that provided by timedatectl, like the NTP time server used, and a log showing the last time the synchronization was performed, with:Example with output:On systemd 239 and newer (e.g. this won't work on Ubuntu 18.04, because it uses systemd 237) you may show the systemd-timesyncd status usingAnd the properties systemd-timesyncd usingYou can change the settings shown here by editing theconfiguration file. E.g. to change the NTP servers (you could use the servers provided by the NTP Pool Project ), uncomment the NTP line, and add the servers you want to use separated by a space. After changing the configuration file, restart