Fix Missing GPG Key Apt Repository Errors (NO_PUBKEY)

apt update

apt-get update

apt update

apt-get update

W: An error occurred during the signature verification. The repository is not updated and the previous index files will be used. GPG error: http://ppa.launchpad.net/linuxuprising/apps/ubuntu bionic InRelease: The following signatures couldn't be verified because the public key is not available: NO_PUBKEY EA8CACC073C3DB2A W: Failed to fetch http://ppa.launchpad.net/linuxuprising/apps/ubuntu/dists/bionic/InRelease The following signatures couldn't be verified because the public key is not available: NO_PUBKEY EA8CACC073C3DB2A W: Some index files failed to download. They have been ignored, or old ones used instead.

The following signatures couldn't be verified because the public key is not available: NO_PUBKEY ...

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://pool.sks-keyservers.net:80 --recv-keys THE_MISSING_KEY_HERE

THE_MISSING_KEY_HERE

EA8CACC073C3DB2A

sudo apt update 2>&1 1>/dev/null | sed -ne 's/.*NO_PUBKEY //p' | while read key; do if ! [[ ${keys[*]} =~ "$key" ]]; then sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://pool.sks-keyservers.net:80 --recv-keys "$key"; keys+=("$key"); fi; done

sudo apt update

hkp://pool.sks-keyservers.net:80