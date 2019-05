Video Livestream Wallpaper For Your GNOME, Xfce Or bspwm Desktop

Use GNOME, Xfce or bspwm with X11 (other desktops might work, but in my tries it didn't work as it should with KDE Plasma or MATE; I didn't try others)

A live video stream, be it a YouTube video livestream, an ISS live feed, some city live webcam, and so on

Streamlink to extract the stream and play it with mpv

mpv 0.29.1 or newer to play the livestream video (it might work with some older versions, but while testing this with mpv 0.27.2, the window borders did not disappear, so in case you run into this issue, you probably need a newer mpv version)

Xwinwrap fork (the link points to a fork of Xwinwrap with some enhancements, other versions might not work correctly), which is needed to stick mpv to the desktop background

New York panorama livestream (the website has many other live cams)

International Space Station Earth View livestream (if the image is black it means the ISS is on the night side of the Earth)

Amsterdam livestream

Install the programs needed to use a live video feed as a desktop wallpaper

sudo apt install mpv

sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

sudo dnf install mpv jack-audio-connection-kit

jack-audio-connection-kit

mpv: error while loading shared libraries: libjack.so.0: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory

sudo pacman -S mpv

sudo apt install streamlink

sudo dnf install python3-streamlink

sudo pacman -S streamlink

Create the 2 scripts needed to use a livestream as your wallpaper

Gnome on Xorg

livebackground.sh

livestream.sh

scripts

~/scripts/livebackground.sh

~/scripts/livestream.sh

livebackground.sh

#!/usr/bin/env sh xwinwrap -fs -fdt -ni -b -nf -- ~/scripts/livestream.sh WID

-fs : full screen

: full screen -fdt : foce WID window a desktop type window

: foce WID window a desktop type window -ni : ignore input (so the player controls don't appear on mouse over, etc.)

: ignore input (so the player controls don't appear on mouse over, etc.) -b : below (so the livestream window is shown below other windows)

: below (so the livestream window is shown below other windows) -nf : no focus

-fs

-g WxH

-g 1920x1080

-fs

-g WxH+X+Y

-g 1920x1080+1920+0

-g 1920x1080+2560+0

livestream.sh

#!/usr/bin/env sh streamlink -p "mpv --no-audio --wid=$1" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M8u4jaCCJs best

best

streamlink URL

--hwdec=vaapi --vo=vaapi

streamlink -p "mpv hwdec=vaapi --vo=vaapi --no-audio --wid=$1" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M8u4jaCCJs best

--hwdec=vdpau --vo=vdpau

chmod +x ~/scripts/livestream.sh chmod +x ~/scripts/livebackground.sh

livebackground.sh

~/scripts/livebackground.sh

sh -c "~/live-background.sh"

livestream-wallpaper.desktop

~/.config/autostart/

[Desktop Entry] Type=Application Exec=sh -c "~/scripts/livebackground.sh" Hidden=false NoDisplay=false X-GNOME-Autostart-enabled=true Name=Livestream wallpaper

~/.config/autostart/livestream-wallpaper.desktop

The live video stream can be any stream you like (a live city cam or the ISS live feed for example), as long as it's supported by Streamlink. That's because the desktop icons will be shown behind the livestream video wallpaper. This is the case with Xfce, and both GNOME desktops in which Nautilus draws the desktop, and using the Desktop Icons GNOME Shell extension. So make sure you use mpv with hardware acceleration for this.This is a short video showing the livestream wallpaper on my Ubuntu 19.04 (GNOME) desktop, using a live video feed of New York:These areyou could use as your GNOME or bspwm desktop wallpaper:(due to needing the latest mpv; for a PPA for Ubuntu 18.04 see a bit down below):Enable the RPMFusion repository if you haven't already:And install mpv:I addedto the mpv installation command because mpv does not depend on this package in Fedora 30, and yet it fails to start without it (showing an error:).Like I mentioned near the top of the article, you'll most probably need mpv 0.29.1 or newer. It might work with some older versions, but while testing this with mpv 0.27.2, the window borders did not disappear, so in case you run into this issue, you probably need a newer mpv version. Ubuntu 19.04 has mpv 0.29.1, and f: you can find step by step installation instructions (from source) on the Xwinwrap fork GitHub project homepage . There's also a DEB package available here (it works on newer Ubuntu versions, including Ubuntu 18.04 and 19.04).: there is an AUR package for Xwinwrap (fork)you'll need to figure out what dependencies you need to install from the package names listed for Debian / Ubuntu on the Xwinwrap GitHub project page, and then compile it using the instructions from there.Onsee the Streamlink installation page . For example on my Ubuntu 18.04 laptop it failed to play a YouTube stream. In this case, you can download a newer Streamlink from Ubuntu 19.04 which works in older Ubuntu versions (at least in Ubuntu 18.04). You'll need to download and install 2 packages (click any mirror on that page to download the DEB):If you're installing the DEB packages using a GUI, start with python3-streamlink, and then install the streamlink DEB package.As a reminder, using this requires running Xorg. Fedora for example uses Wayland by default, so if you want to use this on Fedora, logout and from the login screen choose, then login.To use a livestream of your choice as a desktop background you need to create 2 scripts. Create 2 files, calledandin a folder namedin your home directory (so the scripts paths areand). You can use other paths and script names, but you'll need to replace any mention of the scripts from my instructions with your custom names and paths!This is what each Xwinwrap option used in this code means:Those wanting to specify the resolution, remove(full screen) and add(W=width, H=height) instead, for example, you'll need to specify the complete geometry: replacewith(W=width, H=height, X=x coordinates, Y=y coordinates). As an example, if you have two monitors, both using 1920x1080 screen resolutions, and you want to show the livestream wallpaper on the second monitor (the one on the right), use:. Another example: if the monitor on the left uses a 2560x1080 screen resolution, and the one on the right uses 1920x1080, and you want the livestream wallpaper to show on the monitor on the right, useThese options were enough to get a livestream background on my Ubuntu 19.04 Gnome desktop, but in case you're running into issues, there are a few more options you can use, which you can find on the Xwinwrap page In this script I'm using an Amsterdam live video feed from YouTube, but you can use any livestream you wish, as long as it's supported by Streamlink. All you have to do is replace the YouTube link in this script with the live video feed you want to use. I would have liked to use the ISS Earth View cam as my example, but it's black when the International Space Station is on the night side of the Earth, so you might have thought that it's not working if testing it when it's black.Also,after the URL means to use the best available quality. You can runto see all available qualities.It's very important to mention that mpv supports hardware decoding so it can have a very low CPU usage. See this and this link for info.As an example, with the required packages installed, you can enable VA-API hardware video decoding using(so the streamlink line in the script becomes), or VDPAU usingNow it's time to set a livestream as you wallpaper. To change your desktop background to a livestream video you need to run thescript - open a terminal and run it:If your desktop has an option to add a script to startup (like the Startup Applications app in Ubuntu), use it to add(enter this in the Command box) so it runs after you login.If you don't have a GUI to add startup applications and scripts, you can add it to startup manually, by creating a file calledin(create this folder if it doesn't already exist) with the following contents:Remove thefile if you no longer want to have the livestream wallpaper automatically start when you login.Idea & the two scripts via Reddit (r/unixporn - special thanks to u/lukedoomer and u/Invayder)