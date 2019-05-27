Video Livestream Wallpaper For Your GNOME, Xfce Or bspwm Desktop

Use GNOME, Xfce or bspwm with X11 (other desktops might work, but in my tries it didn't work as it should with KDE Plasma or MATE; I didn't try others)

A live video stream, be it a YouTube video livestream, an ISS live feed, some city live webcam, and so on

Streamlink to extract the stream and play it with mpv

mpv 0.29.1 or newer to play the livestream video (it might work with some older versions, but while testing this with mpv 0.27.2, the window borders did not disappear, so in case you run into this issue, you probably need a newer mpv version)

Xwinwrap fork (the link points to a fork of Xwinwrap with some enhancements, other versions might not work correctly), which is needed to stick mpv to the desktop background

New York panorama livestream (the website has many other live cams)

International Space Station Earth View livestream (if the image is black it means the ISS is on the night side of the Earth)

Amsterdam livestream

Install the programs needed to use a live video feed as a desktop wallpaper

sudo apt install mpv

sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/nonfree/fedora/rpmfusion-nonfree-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm

sudo dnf install mpv jack-audio-connection-kit

jack-audio-connection-kit

mpv: error while loading shared libraries: libjack.so.0: cannot open shared object file: No such file or directory

sudo pacman -S mpv

sudo apt install streamlink

sudo dnf install python3-streamlink

sudo pacman -S streamlink

Create the 2 scripts needed to use a livestream as your wallpaper

Gnome on Xorg

livebackground.sh

livestream.sh

scripts

~/scripts/livebackground.sh

~/scripts/livestream.sh

livebackground.sh

#!/usr/bin/env sh xwinwrap -fs -fdt -ni -b -nf -- ~/scripts/livestream.sh WID

-fs : full screen

: full screen -fdt : foce WID window a desktop type window

: foce WID window a desktop type window -ni : ignore input (so the player controls don't appear on mouse over, etc.)

: ignore input (so the player controls don't appear on mouse over, etc.) -b : below (so the livestream window is shown below other windows)

: below (so the livestream window is shown below other windows) -nf : no focus

-fs

-g WxH

-g 1920x1080

-fs

-g WxH+X+Y

-g 1920x1080+1920+0

-g 1920x1080+2560+0

livestream.sh

#!/usr/bin/env sh streamlink -p "mpv --no-audio --wid=$1" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M8u4jaCCJs best

best

streamlink URL

--hwdec=vaapi --vo=vaapi

streamlink -p "mpv hwdec=vaapi --vo=vaapi --no-audio --wid=$1" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-M8u4jaCCJs best

--hwdec=vdpau --vo=vdpau

chmod +x ~/scripts/livestream.sh chmod +x ~/scripts/livebackground.sh

livebackground.sh

~/scripts/livebackground.sh

sh -c "~/live-background.sh"

livestream-wallpaper.desktop

~/.config/autostart/

[Desktop Entry] Type=Application Exec=sh -c "~/scripts/livebackground.sh" Hidden=false NoDisplay=false X-GNOME-Autostart-enabled=true Name=Livestream wallpaper

~/.config/autostart/livestream-wallpaper.desktop