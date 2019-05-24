GUI To Batch Rename Files On Linux With Exif And Music Tags Support: Inviska Rename

Rename using music tags, like mp3 ID3v2 tags, FLAC tags and others

Batch rename photos using Exif metadata tags from digital photographs

Insert, remove and replace text in filename or extension

Rename multiple files using file creation or modification date / time

Bulk rename files using automatic numbering for easy ordering (numbers can be placed before filename, after filename, or at a given position, allowing you to set the start number and the number to increment by)

Rename files by changing their filename to lowercase, UPPERCASE, Title Case or Sentence case

Filter the files that are about to be renamed to files only, folders only, both files and folders, selected items only, or filter files based on extension

Full Unicode support allows batch renaming files and folders in any language

allows batch renaming files and folders in any language Save common rename operations for future use

Option to restore original filenames

Easily see which filenames will be changed with highlighting of modified filenames in the preview pane

View music tags and Exif information of files directly from Inviska Rename

Free open source software available for Linux, macOS and Windows (uses Qt5)

Download Inviska Rename

Besides the usual rename functions like replacing a portion of the text with some other text, inserting or removing text, renaming file extensions, and so on, this tool can rename folders,. It can even batch rename using file attributes like the creation or modification date.To prevent accidentally bulk renaming files, Inviska Rename shows a. As an extra step to prevent accidentally renaming files, the application can alsoA list of batch file and folder rename operations that can be performed by Inviska Rename:Besides this advanced batch file and folder rename operations, Inviska Rename features:It's worth noting that by default, only some useful Exif tags are available for substitution. To use all the available Exif tags, open the application preferences and enable the "Load all Exif tags (Not recommended unless needed)" from the Tags tab. The reason it's not recommended to have this option enabled by default is to prevent increasing the time taken to load Exif information.One feature that I'd like in Inviska Rename is regex support, which is currently lacking. It also appears that the application only supports English for its user interface language. Other than that, this GUI application should cover most batch file and folder rename needs.Inviska Rename has quite similar functionality to Metamorphose, a popular batch file and folder renamer for Linux and Windows that looks abandoned, the last version being released in 2011. So if you're looking for a Metamorphose alternative for Linux (and not only), I recommend you try Inviska Rename.On Linux, Inviska Rename is available as an AppImage binary. To use it, download the AppImage file and double click it to run the application. If your Linux distribution doesn't prompt you to make the file executable, right click the file, select Properties and enable executing the file as program, or similar.Note that clicking the AppImage download link resulted in the binary being loaded in the web browser in my case. To download the AppImage file, right click and select Save link as or similar.The download page also has the Inviska Rename source code for download (it's a bundle of all the Inviska software), in case you want to build the application yourself.